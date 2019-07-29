Audi : Sensational victory of the Audi R8 LMS GT4 in GT4 France

Audi
Audi RS 3 LMS (TCR)
Second victory this season in Brazil:In the fourth round of the Endurance Brasil racing series, Henry Visconde achieved his second class victory in an Audi RS 3 LMS. The Brazilian contested the race at Velopark in the south of the country together with his compatriot Rafael Biancini. After three hours of racing, the two privateers had a 16-lap advantage in their class.
Success at home round:Team T3 Motorsport from Radebeul near Dresden celebrated a home victory in the DMV NES 500 at the Lausitzring. Team manager Jens Feucht shared the cockpit of the Audi RS 3 LMS with Rick Hartmann and Roberto Nale. The trio won the NES 8 class in round four of the season with a 37-second advantage after three hours of racing. At the same time, the squad finished the overall classification runners-up in a field of 38 entrants.
At the front in Croatia:Radim Adamek and Miro Hornak were successful in the fourth endurance round of the Eset V4 Cup. The Czech driver duo won their class with an Audi RS 3 LMS in the one- hour race on the Grobnik circuit.
Victory in China:An Audi customer team in China scored a class victory in the second round of the China Endurance Championship. Wang Jie/Lin Li Feng in an Audi RS 3 LMS of the Guangdong Racing team won the TCR class at Tianjin after the touring car from Audi had previously been at the very front in the season opener of the series.
All four race cars at one event for the first time:Racing fans had the opportunity to see the entire model range of Audi Sport customer racing at the 24 Hours of Spa. While the Audi R8 LMS GT3 competed in the 24-hour race the GT4 version was successful in the GT4 Franc series. The audience got to see the new Audi R8 LMS GT2 during the parade, at the paddock and on the warm-up lap. In addition, Team WRT deployed an Audi RS 3 LMS in which regular driver Santiago Urrutia from the TCR Europe chauffeured guests for taxi rides.
02-03/08 Oschersleben (D), rounds 11 and 12, DMV GTC
02-04/08 Road America (USA), round 9, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship 02-04/08 Road America (USA), round 7, IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge
02-04/08 Queensland (AUS), rounds 10 to 12, TCR Australia
03/08 Nürburgring (D), round 5, VLN Endurance Championship Nürburgring 03-04/08 Oschersleben (D), rounds 9 and 10, TCR Europe
03-04/08 ADM Raceway (RUS), rounds 9 and 10, TCR Russia
03-04/08 Yeongam (ROK), rounds 9 and 10, Blancpain GT World Challenge Asia 03-04/08 Fuji (J), round 5, Super GT
03-04/08 Brands Hatch (GB), rounds 11 and 12, British GT Championship
03-04/08 Sydney (AUS), rounds 5 and 6, CAMS NSW Production Sports Car Championship