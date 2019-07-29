Audi : Sensational victory of the Audi R8 LMS GT4 in GT4 France

Audi

Audi Sport customer racing

Sensational victory of the Audi R8 LMS GT4 in GT4

France

Terrific fightback by Saintéloc Racing at Spa

Audi R8 LMS wins three races in Croatia

Audi RS 3 LMS in front in Brazil, China, Croatia and Germany

Neuburg a. d. Donau, July 29, 2019 - Audi Sport customer racing remains on course for success with the Audi R8 LMS GT4 in the GT4 France racing series. After a disappointing qualifying, Gregory Guilvert/Fabien Michal clinched an unusual victory from the last row of the grid in a field of 39 race cars.

Audi R8 LMS GT4

From 38th place to victory:A truly emotional roller coaster ended in a perfect result for Saintéloc Racing in the GT4 France racing series. Gregory Guilvert/Fabien Michael had traveled to Spa for round four of the season as leaders of the standings with a one-point advantage. An oil line caused a problem for the team in qualifying so that the number 42 Audi R8 LMS failed to set a time in either of the two qualifying sessions. Having started from the 20th and thus last row on the grid, the two title defenders achieved eleventh place in the first race. The way in which the second round went was virtually sensational. In the first half of the race on Saturday morning, Gregory Guilvert overtook one rival after the other. Having started from the 38th spot on the grid, he went on to push himself past 33 opponents and pitted for the driver change in fifth position. Following a perfect pit stop by Saintéloc Racing and the simultaneous stops of the competition, Fabien Michal rejoined the race in third position, overtook two rivals on lap 15, and thus led the field. When a participant had an accident in the final stage, the safety car was deployed and led the field up until the finish. For Guilvert/Michal, this marked their second victory this season and for the Audi R8 LMS GT4, the third in the French championship. The two Saintéloc drivers now have a two-point advantage in the standings.

Audi R8 LMS GT3

Three successes in Croatia:The Audi R8 LMS was the measure of all things in round four of the Eset V4 Cup in Croatia. On the circuit at Grobnik, the driver pairing of Marcin Jedlinski/Mateusz Lisowski with Olimp Racing won the one-hour endurance race with a 23-second advantage. In the first heat, Marcin Jedliński from Poland secured another winners' trophy while second place went to Richard Chlad jr. in an Audi R8 LMS ultra. Subsequently, the Czech won the second heat.