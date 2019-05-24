Log in
AUDI AG

AUDI : Six Audi R8 LMS GT3 in Nürburgring 24 Hours
EXTENSIVE PREMIUM MOBILITY OFFER FOR EUROPE : Audi relies on Multi-Channel Strategy
Audi Raises EV Sales Targets
Audi : Six Audi R8 LMS GT3 in Nürburgring 24 Hours

05/24/2019 | 06:23am EDT

Audi

MediaInfo

Communications

Audi Sport customer racing

Eva-Maria Becker

Tel: +49 841 89-33922

E-mail: eva-maria.becker@audi.dewww.audi-mediacenter.com/en

Six Audi R8 LMS GT3 in Nürburgring 24 Hours

  • Six former Nürburgring winners and one Le Mans overall winner on board
  • DTM drivers René Rast and Jamie Green in GT3 sports car

Neuburg a. d. Donau, May 24, 2019 - Audi Sport customer racing competes with its customers for the eleventh time in the Nürburgring 24 Hours. In Germany's major auto race from June 20 to 23, three teams with five current Audi R8 LMS cars, plus a first-generation Audi R8 LMS of a privateer team, will be on the grid.

"We're focusing our support this year on the Car Collection Motorsport, Land Motorsport and Phoenix Racing teams. Each of these teams has already won at least one 24-hour race with Audi," says Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing. "Two Audi drivers from the DTM and nine Audi Sport drivers from customer racing will compete at the Nürburgring in a total of five Audi R8 LMS." Three-time Nürburgring winner Markus Winkelhock and two-time winner Christopher Haase are sharing a cockpit in Audi Sport Team Car Collection with three-time Le Mans winner Marcel Fässler. DTM Champion René Rast, who, like Kelvin van der Linde, decided the 24-hour race in the Eifel once in his favor, is racing for Audi Sport Team Land together with Christopher Mies, the 2015 and 2017 winner. Rast and Haase have also been nominated as additional drivers for the respective other car. Former winner Frank Stippler is going to race with Audi Sport Team Phoenix. Audi Sport drivers Dries Vanthoor and Pierre Kaffer complete this lineup together with their teammate Frédéric Vervisch, who won the Dubai 24 Hours in January. In addition, Stippler has been entered together with Audi factory driver Jamie Green from the DTM for a privately fielded R8 LMS from Phoenix Racing. Privateer drivers Vincent Kolb and Kim- Luis Schramm have been nominated for this car as well. Finally, Rahel Frey provides driving support to the privateer RaceIng team, racing alongside Bernhard Henzel, Frank Schmickler and Pavel Lefterov. Furthermore, Car Collection Motorsport is deploying a privateer driver team. In addition, Audi Sport expects other customer teams to contest the event with products of the brand in other classes.

Audi Sport Team Car Collection

Christopher Haase/Marcel Fässler/René Rast/Markus Winkelhock

Audi Sport Team Land

Christopher Haase/Kelvin van der Linde/Christopher Mies/René Rast

Audi Sport Team Phoenix

Audi

MediaInfo

Pierre Kaffer/Frank Stippler/Dries Vanthoor/Frédéric Vervisch

Car Collection Motorsport

Stefan Aust/Christian Bollrath/Jean-Louis Hertenstein/Klaus Koch

Phoenix Racing

Jamie Green/Vincent Kolb/Kim-Luis Schramm/Frank Stippler

Team RaceIng

Rahel Frey/Bernhard Henzel/Pavel Lefterov/Frank Schmickler

- End -

The Audi Group, with its brands Audi, Ducati and Lamborghini, is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium segment. It is present in more than 100 markets worldwide and produces at 18 locations in 13 countries. 100 percent subsidiaries of AUDI AG include Audi Sport GmbH (Neckarsulm), Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. (Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy) and Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. (Bologna, Italy).

In 2018, the Audi Group delivered to customers about 1.812 million automobiles of the Audi brand, 5,750 sports cars of the Lamborghini brand and 53,004 motorcycles of the Ducati brand. In the 2017 fiscal year, AUDI AG achieved total revenue of €60.1 billion and an operating profit of €5.1 billion. At present, approximately 90,000 people work for the company all over the world, more than 60,000 of them in Germany. Audi focuses on sustainable products and technologies for the future of mobility.

Disclaimer

Audi AG published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 10:22:11 UTC
