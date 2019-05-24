Audi

Six Audi R8 LMS GT3 in Nürburgring 24 Hours

Six former Nürburgring winners and one Le Mans overall winner on board

DTM drivers René Rast and Jamie Green in GT3 sports car

Neuburg a. d. Donau, May 24, 2019 - Audi Sport customer racing competes with its customers for the eleventh time in the Nürburgring 24 Hours. In Germany's major auto race from June 20 to 23, three teams with five current Audi R8 LMS cars, plus a first-generation Audi R8 LMS of a privateer team, will be on the grid.

"We're focusing our support this year on the Car Collection Motorsport, Land Motorsport and Phoenix Racing teams. Each of these teams has already won at least one 24-hour race with Audi," says Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing. "Two Audi drivers from the DTM and nine Audi Sport drivers from customer racing will compete at the Nürburgring in a total of five Audi R8 LMS." Three-time Nürburgring winner Markus Winkelhock and two-time winner Christopher Haase are sharing a cockpit in Audi Sport Team Car Collection with three-time Le Mans winner Marcel Fässler. DTM Champion René Rast, who, like Kelvin van der Linde, decided the 24-hour race in the Eifel once in his favor, is racing for Audi Sport Team Land together with Christopher Mies, the 2015 and 2017 winner. Rast and Haase have also been nominated as additional drivers for the respective other car. Former winner Frank Stippler is going to race with Audi Sport Team Phoenix. Audi Sport drivers Dries Vanthoor and Pierre Kaffer complete this lineup together with their teammate Frédéric Vervisch, who won the Dubai 24 Hours in January. In addition, Stippler has been entered together with Audi factory driver Jamie Green from the DTM for a privately fielded R8 LMS from Phoenix Racing. Privateer drivers Vincent Kolb and Kim- Luis Schramm have been nominated for this car as well. Finally, Rahel Frey provides driving support to the privateer RaceIng team, racing alongside Bernhard Henzel, Frank Schmickler and Pavel Lefterov. Furthermore, Car Collection Motorsport is deploying a privateer driver team. In addition, Audi Sport expects other customer teams to contest the event with products of the brand in other classes.

Audi Sport Team Car Collection

Christopher Haase/Marcel Fässler/René Rast/Markus Winkelhock

Audi Sport Team Land

Christopher Haase/Kelvin van der Linde/Christopher Mies/René Rast

Audi Sport Team Phoenix