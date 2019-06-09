Audi

Audi Sport Team Phoenix: first podium this season

for Loïc Duval

Frenchman in third at Misano on Saturday, drive-through penalty on Sunday

drive-through penalty on Sunday Mike Rockenfeller scores points in both races

Misano, June 9, 2019 - On Saturday, Audi Sport Team Phoenix celebrated Loïc Duval's first podium finish in the current DTM season. Mike Rockenfeller scored points in both races in Italy.

Last year, Loïc Duval clinched his first pole position in the DTM at Misano. And this time, the Frenchman again showed a strong performance right from the beginning at the circuit on the Adriatic Coast. "On Saturday, we were consistently fast in free practice, in qualifying and in the race," said Duval after taking third place in the first race. "I feel that this podium is deserved, considering our performances this weekend. Without the safety car, it might even have turned into a second place."

On Sunday, Duval was again in contention for a podium before being handed a drive-through penalty for contact with Robin Frijns. "That ruined my race," said Duval. "We were very strong again today. It would have at least turned out to be podium, maybe even victory. Instead, my series of dark Sundays continued."

Mike Rockenfeller came sixth on Saturday and tenth on Sunday. In the second race, "Rocky" pitted as early as after one lap because a safety car deployment seemed possible following an accident of Marco Wittmann. "Unfortunately, the safety car didn't come," said Rockenfeller. "It was a gamble that didn't pan out because driving the entire race on one set of tires is extremely difficult at Misano. In the end, I finished tenth even though I was already running in eighth after a good start."

"Loïc, like last year, was very strong here," said Team Principal Ernst Moser. "It's a shame that he had contact with Robin on Sunday, because he could have finished on the podium in both races. For Mike, the way things went this weekend wasn't optimal. Even so, he scored points twice."

At Misano, Team Manager Dirk Theimann celebrated his 65th birthday, for which the team presented him on Sunday morning with a special seat and a cake. A second cake, in media- effective style, landed in the face of the birthday child. The "culprit": Mike Rockenfeller.