Audi : Sport customer racing in the 24 Hours of Spa

Several privateer driver lineups from the ranks of our teams are completing the entire squad, so we're well set in the battle for the Coupe du Roi," says Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing.
Teams nominated for the Intercontinental GT Challenge at Spa:
Audi Sport Team Saintéloc
Christopher Haase/Frédéric Vervisch/Markus Winkelhock
Audi Sport Team WRT
Alex Riberas/Frank Stippler/Dries Vanthoor
Audi Sport Team WRT
Robin Frijns/Nico Müller/René Rast
Montaplast by Land-Motorsport
Ricardo Feller/Jóse María López/Christopher Mies
