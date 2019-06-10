Audi : Sport customer teams in top spots of standings in four series

Audi

Thailand had achieved third place in an Audi R8 LMS ultra.

Successful home round:In round three of the FIA CEZ at Poznaň, the Audi customer teams clinched two one-two results in the sprint races. Team Olimp Racing from Poland won both races with Marcin Jedliński in an Audi R8 LMS ahead of Czech Richard Chlad junior in another Audi. In the one-hour endurance race, Marcin Jedliński scored another victory, while Richard Chlad jr./Dan Skalicky took third place.

Second victory of the season in New Zealand:After Neil Foster/Jonny Reid with Team IMS had already decided the opening round in the North Island Endurance Series in their favor they were successful again on the third race weekend. On the race track at Hampton Downs, the local driver duo won the three-hour race in an Audi R8 LMS with a one-lap advantage. A second customer team clinched a trophy as well: Jon and Dan Udy in another Audi R8 LMS achieved third place.

Audi R8 LMS GT4

Victory for Rearden Racing:Team Rearden Racing scored its second victory this season in the GT4 America West racing series. After Jeff Burton/Vesko Kozarov in an Audi R8 LMS GT4 had previously been victorious in the opening event at Austin they were successful again at Sonoma. On the third race weekend, the driver duo won the first round with an advantage of 0.457 seconds. In round two, the two Americans crossed the finish line in third position of the GT4 America West.

Audi Sport Seyffarth R8 LMS Cup

Plenty of variety in the Audi Sport Seyffarth R8 LMS Cup:The second weekend of the one-make cup saw two new faces on the top step at the podium ceremony. The first race at Misano was dominated by Leonard Hoogenboom. The Dutchman in an Audi R8 LMS GT4 had started from pole position and went on to clinch a dominant victory with a 19-second advantage. Second place went to Robin Rogalski, third to Rudolf Rhyn. The second race belonged to Stefano Comini. After the Swiss had previously battled for the top spots in round one, but then had to sit a drive-through penalty, he perfectly converted his pole position in round two. He was leading the race and was briefly put under pressure by Hoogenboom, who, due to a driving mistake, though, slipped off the tarmac and thus had to give up his attack. At the finish, Rudolf Rhyn again followed Comini and Hoogenboom in third position. Robin Rogalski, with an eight-point advantage, remains leader of the standings after three of seven events.

Audi RS 3 LMS (TCR)

Leader of the standings thanks to best performance this season:Antti Buri on the third race weekend of the ADAC TCR Germany in Austria achieved his personal best performance this season. The Finn from Team LMS Racing improved from seventh on the grid to third position in the first race. In the second race, he stormed to the top spot from fourth on the grid in an Audi RS 3 LMS. His third victory this season means that the 30-year-old privateer has now taken the lead of the standings as well. Buri currently ranks 13 points ahead of last year's champion