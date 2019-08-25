Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Audi AG    NSU   DE0006757008

AUDI AG

(NSU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Audi : Sport wins 10 Hours of Suzuka

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/25/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

Audi

MediaInfo

Communications

Audi Sport customer racing

Eva-Maria Becker

Tel: +49 841 89-33922

E-mail: eva-maria.becker@audi.dewww.audi-mediacenter.com/en

Audi Sport wins 10 Hours of Suzuka

  • First international victory of Audi Sport in Japan
  • Audi Sport Team WRT wins second running of the 10 Hours of Suzuka
  • Frédéric Vervisch now third in Intercontinental GT Challenge drivers' standings

Suzuka/Neuburg a. d. Donau, August 25, 2019 - Jubilation in Japan: Kelvin van der Linde/Dries Vanthoor/Frédéric Vervisch celebrated victory in the 10 Hours of Suzuka, which makes for high suspense in the title race of the world's only GT3 racing series before the finale in November. Frédéric Vervisch, in third position, is now only six points off the top spot. Christopher Haase/Christopher Mies/Markus Winkelhock were running in second position until the last hour of racing before dropping back to seventh due to a delayed refueling stop.

"By clinching victory in Japan, Audi Sport Team WRT as well as the drivers delivered an impeccable performance in this crucial phase of the championship," says Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing. "As a result, following a difficult start to the season, we put ourselves in the best possible position." In the early phase, the number 25 nogaro blue Audi R8 LMS, whose color and number are reminiscent of Audi's first RS model 25 years ago, held its ground in third position. While several strong rivals lost their chances early due to accidents and penalties, Audi Sport Team WRT avoided making any mistakes. Strong lap times by all three drivers and tactically clever moves, for instance during caution periods, meant that the Audi that had started from second position was permanently leading from the third hour of racing on.

Audi Sport Team Absolute Racing with car number 125 established itself in the group of the front runners in the second half of the race, too. Consequently, the Germans Christopher Haase, Christopher Mies and Markus Winkelhock, who had started from seventh position, on the challenging Grand Prix circuit in Japan improved once more compared with the qualifying sessions. Up until the tenth hour of the race, they were running in second before refueling during the last pit stop took too long and caused the team to drop to seventh position. As a result, three different brands and four different driver teams have won the first four rounds of the Intercontinental GT Challenge. A third team celebrated a finish after ten tough hours of racing as well: the local Audi Team Hitotsuyama with Alessio Picariello, Richard Lyons and Ryuichiro Tomita, following an early drive-through penalty and a slow puncture, crossed the finish line in 17th position.

1/2

Audi

MediaInfo

The fourth racing event of the Audi Sport R8 LMS Cup held as part of the supporting program, in which the best in the standings have moved closer together before the finale as well, and launches of RS models by Audi Japan on the local market rounded out the impressive appearance by Audi Sport customer racing in front of 51,000 enthusiastic spectators in Japan.

Now the worldwide endurance racing fans can look forward to a thrilling title decision. For the first time, the Intercontinental GT Challenge will visit Africa this year. The 9-hour race at the circuit of Kyalami on November 23 will decide if Audi, after two victories in the drivers' and three in the manufacturers' classifications since 2016, will be able to claim its sixth title in this racing series.

- End -

The Audi Group, with its brands Audi, Ducati and Lamborghini, is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium segment. It is present in more than 100 markets worldwide and produces at 18 locations in 13 countries. 100 percent subsidiaries of AUDI AG include Audi Sport GmbH (Neckarsulm), Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. (Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy) and Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. (Bologna, Italy).

In 2018, the Audi Group delivered to customers about 1.812 million automobiles of the Audi brand, 5,750 sports cars of the Lamborghini brand and 53,004 motorcycles of the Ducati brand. In the 2017 fiscal year, AUDI AG achieved total revenue of €60.1 billion and an operating profit of €5.1 billion. At present, approximately 90,000 people work for the company all over the world, more than 60,000 of them in Germany. Audi focuses on sustainable products and technologies for the future of mobility.

.

2/2

Disclaimer

Audi AG published this content on 25 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2019 20:05:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUDI AG
04:06pFIVEFOLD TRIUMPH IN 500TH DTM RACE : Audi is manufacturers' champion early
PU
04:06pAUDI : Sport wins 10 Hours of Suzuka
PU
08/23AUDI : All-new audi rs 6 avant is coming to america!!!
AQ
08/23AUDI : Active summer for Audi Summer Kids
PU
08/22Volkswagen's Audi to Enter Cooperation With Daimler, BMW -Wirtschaftswoche
DJ
08/22Audi to join Mercedes, BMW development alliance - paper
RE
08/21VINCENT VOSSE : “We are very happy to be involved in DTM”
PU
08/20South Korea to Fine VW Units Over Emissions-Software Manipulation
DJ
08/19AUDI : Three Audi drivers extend lead of the standings
PU
08/19AUDI : 500th DTM race and manufacturers' title within reach
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 34 142 M
Chart AUDI AG
Duration : Period :
Audi AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUDI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 790,00  €
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Abraham Schot Chief Executive Officer, Head-Marketing & Sales
Herbert Diess Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Seitz CFO & Head-Information Technology
Berthold Huber Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Aurenz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUDI AG1.53%38 033
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-9.00%40 513
FERRARI61.10%28 584
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-16.84%26 373
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-8.99%19 716
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%17 068
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group