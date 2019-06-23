Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Audi AG    NSU   DE0006757008

AUDI AG

(NSU)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Audi : Sport wins 24 Hours of Nürburgring for the fifth time

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/23/2019 | 07:45pm EDT

Audi

MediaInfo

Communications

Audi Sport customer racing

Eva-Maria Becker

Telefon: +49 841 89-33922

E-Mail: eva-maria.becker@audi.de

www.audi-mediacenter.com/en

Audi Sport wins 24 Hours of Nürburgring for the

fifth time

  • 2012, 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2019: a 45-percent win rate of the Audi R8 LMS in the world's biggest endurance race since 2009
  • Audi Sport Team Phoenix wins with Pierre Kaffer/Frank Stippler/Dries Vanthoor/Frédéric Vervisch
  • Good class results for customer teams complete the brand's showing

Nürburg/Neuburg a. d. Donau, June 23, 2019 - The 47th running of the 24 Hours of Nürburgring was a thriller up until the last second: Following a turbulent final stage, the number 4 Audi R8 LMS won the battle with last year's winning team from Porsche with a one- lap advantage. For Audi Sport Team Phoenix based at the Nürburgring, this marked the third victory with Audi and the fifth in the team's 20-year history.

"Sincere congratulations to the whole squad," said Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing. "We won with a unique combination of diverse factors this time. The field was not fully balanced and our rivals drove better lap times across long distances. But the impeccable and strong driving performance saved us from penalties. The new evolution of the Audi R8 LMS was running perfectly and Ernst Moser's team once again showed that it's top-class also in the international comparison." The team from the Eifel had won its home round with Audi back in 2012 and 2014 and previously scored two other victories.

While three Audi R8 LMS cars were running within the group of the top ten for long stretches of the racing distance, car number 4 only took the lead for the first time on lap 142 when the Porsche that had been leading for a long time was handed a time penalty. At that time, a second Audi Sport Team had chances for victory as well - Audi Sport Team Land that was victorious for Audi at the Nürburgring in 2017. But two hours before the end of the race, the Audi R8 LMS from Wolfgang Land's squad with drivers Christopher Haase/Kelvin van der Linde/Christopher Mies/René Rast retired after a puncture. Hence all hopes were pinned on the four Audi Sport drivers Pierre Kaffer/Frank Stippler/Dries Vanthoor/Frédéric Vervisch, who masterfully did their job. For the merely 21-year-old Belgian driver Dries Vanthoor, who drove the final stint, this marked the first Nürburgring victory, just like for Pierre Kaffer, who grew up in the Eifel. Frédéric Vervisch won the Nürburgring 24 Hours for the first time too. The Belgian was previously involved in the historic first 24-hour victory of the latest evolution of the Audi R8 LMS in Dubai in January. Frank Stippler, who hails from Cologne, won the iconic event as far back as

1/2

Audi

MediaInfo

in 2012 with Audi. In total, the GT3 race cars from Audi Sport customer racing have clinched as many as 13 overall victories in 24-hour races worldwide since 2009.

Audi Sport Team Car Collection with Christopher Haase/Marcel Fässler/René Rast/Markus Winkelhock lost a possible podium finish shortly before the end due to a time penalty and achieved fourth position. The privately fielded Audi R8 LMS from Phoenix Racing with Jeroen Bleekemolen/Vincent Kolb/Kim-Luis Schramm/Frank Stippler crossed the finish line in eighth place. Gentleman drivers Stefan Aust/Oliver Bender/Christian Bollrath/Jean-Louis Hertenstein claimed a remarkable 16th spot overall with Team Car Collection Motorsport.

Several Audi customer teams clinched additional trophies at the Nürburgring. Team Giti Tire Motorsport by RaceIng with Rahel Frey/Bernhard Henzel/Pavel Lefterov/Frank Schmickler in an Audi R8 LMS won the SP8 class ahead of the Audi R8 LMS GT4 from Team Giti Tire Motorsport by WS Racing with the Asian driver crew of Xiaole He/Fei Li/Yat Wong/Andy Yan. Team Bonk Motorsport scored second place in the SP 3T class in an Audi RS 3 LMS - the best TCR race car in this class. In 2017, the squad based in Münster had claimed two podium finishes with this model and another podium in 2018. Fourth position went to the Audi RS 3 LMS from Team Avia Sorg Rennsport. As a result, nine of the ten race cars from Audi Sport customer racing finished the event.

- End -

The Audi Group, with its brands Audi, Ducati and Lamborghini, is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium segment. It is present in more than 100 markets worldwide and produces at 18 locations in 13 countries. 100 percent subsidiaries of AUDI AG include Audi Sport GmbH (Neckarsulm), Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. (Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy) and Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. (Bologna, Italy).

In 2018, the Audi Group delivered to customers about 1.812 million automobiles of the Audi brand, 5,750 sports cars of the Lamborghini brand and 53,004 motorcycles of the Ducati brand. In the 2017 fiscal year, AUDI AG achieved total revenue of €60.1 billion and an operating profit of €5.1 billion. At present, approximately 90,000 people work for the company all over the world, more than 60,000 of them in Germany. Audi focuses on sustainable products and technologies for the future of mobility.

2/2

Disclaimer

Audi AG published this content on 23 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2019 23:44:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUDI AG
07:45pAUDI : Sport wins 24 Hours of Nürburgring for the fifth time
PU
06/21FORMULA E : latest news and miscellaneous info from Bern
PU
06/19AUDI AND SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT : Far From Home” Digital Content
PU
06/19AUDI : Denkwerkstatt Distinguished as Top Innovation Unit
PU
06/18Volkswagen Opens Norway Data Center Fully Powered by Hydro
DJ
06/17AUDI : Victories for the Audi R8 LMS at the Nürburgring
PU
06/17FORMULA E : Audi in the thick of the title race
PU
06/14AUDI : Sport customer racing shoots for fifth victory at the Nürburgring
PU
06/13AUDI : adopts unique water treatment
AQ
06/12AUDI : Jason Lusty, new SEAT Global Marketing Director
AQ
More news
Chart AUDI AG
Duration : Period :
Audi AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUDI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Abraham Schot Chief Executive Officer, Head-Marketing & Sales
Herbert Diess Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Seitz CFO & Head-Information Technology
Berthold Huber Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Aurenz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUDI AG0.51%0
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-5.29%41 277
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-14.04%30 657
FERRARI65.07%27 789
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-2.93%19 833
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%18 187
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About