Audi : Tottenham Hotspur wins the 2019 Audi Cup

Tottenham Hotspur wins the 2019 Audi Cup

140,000 spectators watch four top matches under the banner of the Four Rings

Tottenham beats FC Bayern on penalties, Real Madrid clinches third place

Electrified Allianz Arena thrills fans at closing ceremony

Munich, July 31, 2019 - Four top-caliber matches on two days, 31 goals in total and an electrifying spectacle for some 140,000 spectators: The sixth edition of the Audi Cup ended in a triumph for Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night. The English team beat the hosts 8-7 on penalties in the final. Previously, Real Madrid C.F. had defeated the team of Fenerbahçe Istanbul in the match for third place 5-3.

FC Bayern München missed out on its fourth triumph in the Audi Cup in front of a home crowd: In a dramatic final that was only decided on penalties, the guests won 8-7. The score at the end of the regular playtime had been 2-2 after Bayern had still made up a 0-2 deficit after halftime. Tottenham celebrated their first success in the high-calibre preparatory tournament in Munich. The winners' trophy was presented by Bram Schot, Chairman of the Board of Management of

AUDI AG.

In the match for third place, Real Madrid and Fenerbahçe Istanbul had previously fought a fiery duel. After the guests from Turkey had initially taken the lead, both teams kept equalizing the score up to 3-3 before the squad from Madrid ultimately won 5-3.

With a turnout of some 140,000 spectators, the Allianz Arena was sold out on both matchdays. International interest was huge as well: Television coverage of the Audi Cup was aired in nearly 200 countries of the world. The fans not only got to watch top-class football but also a tremendous show. On both days, 220 apprentices of AUDI AG openend the games with a choreographed performance and for the closing ceremony, the stadium was electrically charged with a spectacular light show: perfectly fitting "Electric has gone Audi," the slogan with which Audi promoted the e-tron, the brand's first all-electric model, in conjunction with the tournament.

On the final day, two players were again recognized for the "Most Electrifying Moment" of a match. Real Madrid's striker Karim Benzema was awarded the trophy featuring a sophisticated design for his headed goal in the "small final" for third place. In the last match of the tournament, it was Christian Eriksen from Tottenham whose goal that scored the 2-0 result was rewarded with the trophy.

