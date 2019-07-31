Log in
Audi : Tottenham Hotspur wins the 2019 Audi Cup

07/31/2019 | 07:00pm EDT

Audi

MediaInfo

Sports Communication

Dr. Elke Bechtold

Phone: +49 841 89-36193

E-mail: elke.bechtold@audi.de

www.audi-mediacenter.com/en

Tottenham Hotspur wins the 2019 Audi Cup

  • 140,000 spectators watch four top matches under the banner of the Four Rings
  • Tottenham beats FC Bayern on penalties, Real Madrid clinches third place
  • Electrified Allianz Arena thrills fans at closing ceremony

Munich, July 31, 2019 - Four top-caliber matches on two days, 31 goals in total and an electrifying spectacle for some 140,000 spectators: The sixth edition of the Audi Cup ended in a triumph for Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night. The English team beat the hosts 8-7 on penalties in the final. Previously, Real Madrid C.F. had defeated the team of Fenerbahçe Istanbul in the match for third place 5-3.

FC Bayern München missed out on its fourth triumph in the Audi Cup in front of a home crowd: In a dramatic final that was only decided on penalties, the guests won 8-7. The score at the end of the regular playtime had been 2-2 after Bayern had still made up a 0-2 deficit after halftime. Tottenham celebrated their first success in the high-calibre preparatory tournament in Munich. The winners' trophy was presented by Bram Schot, Chairman of the Board of Management of

AUDI AG.

In the match for third place, Real Madrid and Fenerbahçe Istanbul had previously fought a fiery duel. After the guests from Turkey had initially taken the lead, both teams kept equalizing the score up to 3-3 before the squad from Madrid ultimately won 5-3.

With a turnout of some 140,000 spectators, the Allianz Arena was sold out on both matchdays. International interest was huge as well: Television coverage of the Audi Cup was aired in nearly 200 countries of the world. The fans not only got to watch top-class football but also a tremendous show. On both days, 220 apprentices of AUDI AG openend the games with a choreographed performance and for the closing ceremony, the stadium was electrically charged with a spectacular light show: perfectly fitting "Electric has gone Audi," the slogan with which Audi promoted the e-tron, the brand's first all-electric model, in conjunction with the tournament.

On the final day, two players were again recognized for the "Most Electrifying Moment" of a match. Real Madrid's striker Karim Benzema was awarded the trophy featuring a sophisticated design for his headed goal in the "small final" for third place. In the last match of the tournament, it was Christian Eriksen from Tottenham whose goal that scored the 2-0 result was rewarded with the trophy.

1/2

Audi

MediaInfo

The Audi Cup was the final acid test before the teams start fighting in earnest in the respective competitions of their countries. FC Bayern München will contest the Supercup against Borussia Dortmund as early as next Saturday night. Tottenham, their rivals in the final, will start to the new Premier League season with a home match a week later, on August 10.

- End -

Fuel consumption of the models named above

Fuel consumption and CO2 emissions figures given in ranges depend on the tires/wheels used and chosen

equipment level.

Audi e-tron:

Combined power consumption in kWh/100 km: 26.2 - 22.6 (WLTP); 24.6 - 23.7 (NEDC)

Combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 0

Further information on official fuel consumption figures and the official specific CO2 emissions of new

passenger cars can be found in the "Guide on the fuel economy, CO2 emissions and power consumption of

all new passenger car models," which is available free of charge at all sales dealerships and from DAT

Deutsche Automobil Treuhand GmbH, Hellmuth-Hirth-Str. 1, 73760 Ostfildern-Scharnhausen, Germany

(www.dat.de).

The Audi Group, with its brands Audi, Ducati and Lamborghini, is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium segment. It is present in more than 100 markets worldwide and produces at 18 locations in 13 countries. 100 percent subsidiaries of AUDI AG include Audi Sport GmbH (Neckarsulm), Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. (Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy) and Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. (Bologna, Italy).

In 2018, the Audi Group delivered to customers about 1.812 million automobiles of the Audi brand, 5,750 sports cars of the Lamborghini brand and 53,004 motorcycles of the Ducati brand. In the 2017 fiscal year, AUDI AG achieved total revenue of €60.1 billion and an operating profit of €5.1 billion. At present, approximately 90,000 people work for the company all over the world, more than 60,000 of them in Germany. Audi focuses on sustainable products and technologies for the future of mobility.

2/2

Disclaimer

Audi AG published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 22:59:10 UTC
