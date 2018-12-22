Log in
Audi : VW says diesel scandal cleanup to cost 2 billion euro in 2019

12/22/2018 | 02:14pm CET
FILE PHOTO: New Volkswagen cars are seen at the Berlin Brandenburg international airport Willy Brandt (BER) in Schoenefeld

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen cleanup of a diesel cheating scandal will cost it 5.5 billion euros ($6.25 bln) in 2018 and around 2 billion euros in 2019, Chief Financial Officer Frank Witter told German weekly Boersen-Zeitung.

Since 2015, the German car making group has paid more than 27 billion euros to settle investor and consumer lawsuits as well as regulatory fines and remedies tied to resolving excessive emissions levels in its diesel cars.

In 2020 Volkswagen Group will see costs of about 1 billion euros related to emissions cheating, Witter told the paper.

VW is sticking to plans for listing its trucks business in 2019 and continues to see growth potential in China, the world's largest car market, Witter said.

($1 = 0.8797 euros)

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Ros Russell)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG 0.52% 776 Delayed Quote.6.89%
VOLKSWAGEN -0.42% 143.3 Delayed Quote.-13.91%
Managers
NameTitle
Abraham Schot Chief Executive Officer, Head-Marketing & Sales
Herbert Diess Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Seitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Berthold Huber Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Aurenz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUDI AG6.89%0
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-20.10%43 001
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-19.81%33 673
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-11.98%24 062
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%20 223
FERRARI-6.37%19 151
