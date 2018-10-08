Audi : Woes Continue As Germany Opens New Fraud Probe

Log in
10/08/2018 | 06:22pm CEST

By William Boston

BERLIN -- German prosecutors have launched an investigation into three employees of Volkswagen AG's luxury car unit Audi suspected of falsifying documents to obtain roadworthiness certifications needed for vehicles to be exported to South Korea, a Munich prosecutor said on Monday.

"We have three suspects, but there could be more," Karin Jung, a Munich prosecutor, told The Wall Street Journal. The three are suspected of manipulating test results and mileage readings of the vehicles and falsifying the serial numbers, the prosecutor said.

This is one of several probe of Audi stemming from the 2015 admission by Volkswagen that it rigged millions of diesel-powered vehicles to cheat on emissions tests, although it is not directly related to the emissions cheating. Former Audi CEO, Rupert Stadler, ousted by Volkswagen last month, has been in jail since June on allegations that he tried to tamper with witnesses in the diesel probe.

Audi, one of Volkswagen's main profit engines, also faces strong headwinds in its European business in the wake of a new emissions-testing regime. Audi's European sales fell 56% in September and are down 7% so far this year.

Audi and some other European auto makers have suffered delays in certifying vehicles under the emissions testing rules that took effect in September, causing a drop in sales. German auto makers have also been hit by falling demand for diesel vehicles.

The company's sales world-wide are up 2% to 1.4 million so far this year, thanks to 15% growth in China and 4% growth in the U.S.

The new probe; first reported by German daily Süddeutsche Zeitung, is linked to a case that saw one Audi executive convicted of fraud in South Korea last year. The executive, a Korean national who wasn't identified by the courts, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for falsifying documents to achieve certification of the vehicles for export to South Korea.

When Munich authorities raided Audi's offices in connection with the diesel probe in March last year, they found an internal report related to South Korea. The report summarized findings of an internal investigation into the situation in South Korea.

After studying the report and in light of the investigation in South Korea, Munich prosecutors launched a new investigation into alleged fraud, initially targeting three Audi employees.

"I can confirm that there is an internal report about this matter that was confiscated by a search of our offices in March 2017," Audi spokesman Jürgen de Graeve said in an emailed response. Mr. De Graeve declined further comment.

Audi didn't share the results of its internal probe with authorities. The Munich prosecutor said, however, that Audi was under no legal requirement to alert authorities.

Write to William Boston at william.boston@wsj.com

