Audi and Sony Pictures Entertainment Team Up On "Spider-Man™: Far From Home" Digital Content All-electric Audi e-tron* appears in addition to Audi A7* and all-new Audi Q8* in Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: Far From Home"

Audi e-tron* appears in addition to Audi A7* and all-new Audi Q8* in Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: Far From Home" Tom Holland as Peter Parker stars in latest digital content from Audi, featuring the all-electric Audi e-tron GT concept

all-electric Audi e-tron GT concept Audi to sponsor world premiere of Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: Far From Home" in Hollywood Ingolstadt, June 19, 2019 - Audi has teamed up with Sony Pictures Entertainment to release exclusive digital content ahead of this summer's upcoming film, "Spider- Man: Far From Home." The digital short titled "Science Fair" features Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and his best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon), up against some very serious competition at the school science fair. To save their presentation, Peter races against time to acquire the perfect scientific advancement: the all-electric Audi e-tron GT concept. Watch the digital short here. "Teaming up with Sony Studios gives us an ideal opportunity to stage Audi´s electric offensive in a spectacular environment and to customize this important technology for a highly engaged audience. Therefore product placement plays a significant role in our new brand strategy", said Sven Schuwirth, Head of Brand Audi, Digital Business and Customer Experience at AUDI AG. Audi vehicle placement in "Spider-Man: Far From Home" includes the all-electric Audi e-tron and the all-new Audi A7 and Audi Q8. Audi vehicles will also make an appearance at the "Spider-Man: Far From Home" Hollywood premiere this summer. - End - 1/2

ABOUT SPIDER-MAN™: FAR FROM HOME Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever. Directed by Jon Watts. Written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. Based on the MARVEL Comic Book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. Produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Thomas M. Hammel, Eric Hauserman Carroll, Rachel O'Connor, Stan Lee, Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach serve as executive producers. The film stars Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, with Marisa Tomei and Jake Gyllenhaal.

