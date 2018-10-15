Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Audi AG    NSU   DE0006757008

AUDI AG (NSU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Audi at One Young World Summit 2018: Sustainable ideas for the world of tomorrow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 01:53pm CEST

The One Young World movement (OYW) works to achieve positive changes in social, ecological and economic terms. Every year, committed young thought leaders from all over the world meet with leaders from the fields of politics, business, science and culture to exchange ideas and opinions. The goal is to assume responsibility and together to make the world a better place to live. Audi's Board of Management Member for Human Resources Wendelin Göbel: 'We take our social responsibility very serious. We want to be a sustainable employer, remain competitive, inspire our customers and ensure a future worth living for everyone.'

15 talented people from five international Audi sites have already come up with concrete ideas for more sustainability at their workplace. On their own initiative, they have developed a variety of concepts and suggestions to protect nature and resources. The ideas, for example, call for better composting of organic waste at the automobile manufacturer's plants, optimized water cycles and the creation of new recycling concepts. In their respective countries, the international scholarship holders approach the topic of environmental protection creatively and in a variety of ways: Alternative energy concepts for living, substitutes for plastics and even their own eco-currency are under discussion.

Rüdiger Recknagel of the Audi Environmental Foundation: 'With our foundation, we have been actively promoting new technologies and scientific methods for a future worth living since 2009. The One Young World Summit and its committed scholarship holders focus precisely on these topics,' Recknagel continued: 'We learn first-hand what interests the world's brightest minds and what potential they see in environmental protection. We want to seize this opportunity and support selected projects of these young creative people also over the long term.'

Another focus of the Audi participants in the OYW Summit 2018 is on education. For example, they will present innovative tutoring concepts and options for lifelong learning. 'Our future lies in the hands of a new generation. This also applies to Audi. We are looking for visionaries who question what is familiar and dare to do the inconceivable,' states Wendelin Göbel.

To gain further inspiration, the 30 Audi delegates will get to know the production site of the new all-electric Audi e-tronin Brussels before the OYW Summit starts. During a tour of the plant, for example, the young thought leaders will find out some details of CO2-neutral production there. In addition, the Audi Environmental Foundation will inform the group about important environmental topics at the company and about projects that are already running.

Audi is participating in the One Young World Summit for the third time. The company's delegation will meet winner of the Nobel Peace Prize Muhammad Yunus, UN Secretary General Christianna Figueres, human-rights lawyer Amal Clooney and former US astronaut Ronald J. Garan. The NASA specialist will soon also be a guest at Audi and will contribute to the MQ! Innovation Summit on November 8 and 9 in Ingolstadt (www.the-mobility-quotient.com).

Disclaimer

Audi AG published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 11:52:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUDI AG
02:13pAUDI : Titles for Audi Sport in Australia, France, New Zealand and in the United..
PU
01:53pAUDI AT ONE YOUNG WORLD SUMMIT 2018 : Sustainable ideas for the world of tomorro..
PU
10:08aAUDI : optimizes quality inspections in the press shop with artificial intellige..
PU
10/14DTM FINALE HOCKENHEIM : Audi quotes
PU
10/14AUDI : Mattias Ekström and Andreas Bakkerud on podium in Rallycross round on Ger..
PU
10/14AUDI : Six-pack! Audi driver Rast wins DTM finale as well
PU
10/13DTM : High Five for Audi driver René Rast
PU
10/12AUDI : German justice minister committed to tougher sanctions on companies
RE
10/12AUDI : WRT becomes Audi customer team in the DTM
PU
10/12AUDI : Sustainable aluminum for battery housing of Audi e-tron
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/10How to introduce self-driving vehicles? 
10/05DOT takes hands-off approach to self-driving cars 
10/04Audi preps for maximum e-tron production pace 
10/01EV Company News For The Month Of September 2018 
09/28Volkswagen reportedly set to cut loose Audi CEO 
Chart AUDI AG
Duration : Period :
Audi AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUDI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Abraham Schot Chief Executive Officer, Head-Marketing & Sales
Herbert Diess Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Seitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Berthold Huber Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Aurenz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUDI AG-6.05%0
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-11.39%47 946
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-24.98%29 909
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-6.30%25 022
FERRARI10.93%21 832
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%17 986
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.