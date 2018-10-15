Audi at One Young World Summit 2018: Sustainable ideas for the world of tomorrow

The One Young World movement (OYW) works to achieve positive changes in social, ecological and economic terms. Every year, committed young thought leaders from all over the world meet with leaders from the fields of politics, business, science and culture to exchange ideas and opinions. The goal is to assume responsibility and together to make the world a better place to live. Audi's Board of Management Member for Human Resources Wendelin Göbel: 'We take our social responsibility very serious. We want to be a sustainable employer, remain competitive, inspire our customers and ensure a future worth living for everyone.'

15 talented people from five international Audi sites have already come up with concrete ideas for more sustainability at their workplace. On their own initiative, they have developed a variety of concepts and suggestions to protect nature and resources. The ideas, for example, call for better composting of organic waste at the automobile manufacturer's plants, optimized water cycles and the creation of new recycling concepts. In their respective countries, the international scholarship holders approach the topic of environmental protection creatively and in a variety of ways: Alternative energy concepts for living, substitutes for plastics and even their own eco-currency are under discussion.

Rüdiger Recknagel of the Audi Environmental Foundation: 'With our foundation, we have been actively promoting new technologies and scientific methods for a future worth living since 2009. The One Young World Summit and its committed scholarship holders focus precisely on these topics,' Recknagel continued: 'We learn first-hand what interests the world's brightest minds and what potential they see in environmental protection. We want to seize this opportunity and support selected projects of these young creative people also over the long term.'

Another focus of the Audi participants in the OYW Summit 2018 is on education. For example, they will present innovative tutoring concepts and options for lifelong learning. 'Our future lies in the hands of a new generation. This also applies to Audi. We are looking for visionaries who question what is familiar and dare to do the inconceivable,' states Wendelin Göbel.

To gain further inspiration, the 30 Audi delegates will get to know the production site of the new all-electric Audi e-tronin Brussels before the OYW Summit starts. During a tour of the plant, for example, the young thought leaders will find out some details of CO 2 -neutral production there. In addition, the Audi Environmental Foundation will inform the group about important environmental topics at the company and about projects that are already running.

Audi is participating in the One Young World Summit for the third time. The company's delegation will meet winner of the Nobel Peace Prize Muhammad Yunus, UN Secretary General Christianna Figueres, human-rights lawyer Amal Clooney and former US astronaut Ronald J. Garan. The NASA specialist will soon also be a guest at Audi and will contribute to the MQ! Innovation Summit on November 8 and 9 in Ingolstadt (www.the-mobility-quotient.com).