Audi electrifies Munich: new, free charging, parking and shuttle service at airport
-
Recharge and park for free at Munich Airport until end of 2019
-
Also option of test-driving the Audi e-tron*
-
Green power from Audi's own photovoltaic system
Munich, October 28, 2019 - Audi is launching a free initiative for all electric and plug-in hybrid car owners at Munich Airport, under the name of "Charge & Fly": Until the end of the year, interested drivers can recharge their electric car or plug-in hybrid vehicle with green power while they are away, and park for free.
Trouble-free parking, free charging and off to your plane - precisely that is the concept behind Audi's new initiative to unleash the beauty of sustainable mobility at Munich Airport. Until December 20, owners of any make of electric car or plug-in hybrid vehicle will have the option of parking their car for free at the airport and recharging it with green power. Users book the required dates at www.charge-fly.audi. The drop-off point is the e-tron meteorite (address: in der Wartungsallee 4, 85356 Munich Airport), which previously electrified the Airport Piazza this spring to mark the introduction of the four rings' first fully electric model and that is now reused sustainably as an electric charging station.
An Audi e-tron shuttle then transfers passengers to their required terminal. Upon their return, customers can take up the offer of an exclusive test drive accompanied by an Audi expert. Or they can visit a dealer at a later point in time to test-drive the model at their own convenience.
These arrangements make sustainable use of the existing infrastructure:
The facade of the new Audi Brand Experience Center at the airport incorporates a photovoltaic system that generates power for the meteorite building. Two second-life batteries, sponsored by the AUDI AG Technical Development division, store surplus power from the photovoltaic facade making them ideally suited to charging the batteries of electric vehicles in the meteorite.
The Charge & Fly campaign and the e-tron meteorite, designed as a public e-charging station, represent a further building block in the holistic ecosystem that Audi operates at Munich
Airport. This year, one of the world's largest charging parks with 70 AC charging points (22 kW) and six DC charging points (150 kW) was put into operation.
*Fuel consumption Audi e-tron
Combined electric power consumption in kWh/100 km*: 26.4 - 22.9 (WLTP); 24.6 - 23.7 (NEDC),
Combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 0
(Information on fuel/electric power consumption and CO₂ emissions depend on the equipment selected for the vehicle.)
The specified fuel consumption and emission data have been determined according to the measurement procedures prescribed by law. Since September 1, 2017, certain new vehicles are already being type- approved according to the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP), a more realistic test procedure for measuring fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. Starting on September 1, 2018, the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) will be replaced by the WLTP in stages. Owing to the more realistic test conditions, the fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions measured according to the WLTP will, in many cases, be higher than those measured according to the NEDC. For further information on the differences between the WLTP and NEDC, please visit www.audi.de/wltp.
We are currently still required by law to state the NEDC figures. In the case of new vehicles which have been type-approved according to the WLTP, the NEDC figures are derived from the WLTP data. It is possible to specify the WLTP figures voluntarily in addition until such time as this is required by law. In cases where the NEDC figures are specified as value ranges, these do not refer to a particular individual vehicle and do not constitute part of the sales offering. They are intended exclusively as a means of comparison between different vehicle types. Additional equipment and accessories (e.g. add-on parts, different tire formats, etc.) may change the relevant vehicle parameters, such as weight, rolling resistance and aerodynamics, and, in conjunction with weather and traffic conditions and individual driving style, may affect fuel consumption, electrical power consumption, CO₂ emissions and the performance figures for the vehicle.
Further information on official fuel consumption figures and the official specific CO2 emissions of new passenger cars can be found in the "Guide on the fuel economy, CO2 emissions and power consumption of all new passenger car models," which is available free of charge at all sales dealerships and from DAT Deutsche Automobil Treuhand GmbH, Hellmuth-Hirth-Str. 1, 73760 Ostfildern-Scharnhausen, Germany (www.dat.de).
