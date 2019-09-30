Log in
Audi : “Chefsache Inklusion” network meeting at Audi

0
09/30/2019 | 08:08am EDT

Audi

MediaInfo

Corporate Communications

Daniela Henger

Press Spokeswoman Human Resources

Phone: +49 841 89-44491

E-mail: daniela.henger@audi.de

www.audi-mediacenter.com

"Chefsache Inklusion" network meeting at Audi

  • Study of the University of St. Gallen regarding mixed teams at Audi: They are more creative and more successful
  • VdK-PresidentVerena Bentele: "Audi shows how inclusion is done right"

Ingolstadt, September 30, 2019 - "Chefsache Inklusion", which means "inclusion is a management issue", is the theme for today's meeting of decision-makers from associations and business in Ingolstadt. They are offering advice on how inclusion can succeed in the work environment. The expert forum is organized by the Berufsförderungswerke vocational training centers in Nuremberg and Munich, and the host this year is Audi.

"Lived inclusion is an important success factor," said Wendelin Göbel, Member of the Board of Management for Human Resources and Organization at AUDI AG, at the start of the event. The automobile manufacturer has been committed to inclusion at its Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm locations for many decades. The brand with the four rings received the "Industry Inclusion Prize"in the "Corporation" category in 2017 for its exemplary integration of people with health impairments. AUDI AG currently employs a total of almost 3,500 people with disabilities at the Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm locations, which corresponds to a 6.6 percent rate of severely disabled employees (as of August 2019).

At the conclusion of the network meeting, Sozialverband VdK President Verena Bentele is expected to present a summary. Sozialverband VdK is a partner in Berufsförderungswerk (BFW) Nuremberg. Bentele, a former Paralympic champion, knows Audi well - she visited the Ingolstadt plant two years ago to examine the integration jobs in production and also tested an ergonomic seat for employees with health impairments. In advance of the event, the VdK President said: "'Chefsache Inklusion' brings together decision-makers from business who know that good employees are an important success factor for any company - and everyone's talent should be put to good use, whether they have a disability or not. Audi is a prime example of how to successfully employ people with health impairments and keep know-how in the company. So we are thrilled that the expert forum is taking place in Ingolstadt."

Study by the University of St. Gallen on working at Audi: A good mix makes the difference Audi has been cooperating with the University of St. Gallen for years. Professor Stephan Böhm presented the results of his research to the conference participants: "Audi is placing a special focus on employing people with disabilities in keeping with the principle 'We live responsibility'.

1/2

Audi

MediaInfo

Our scientific evaluation confirms that inclusion pays off: We surveyed several thousand Audi

employees - the clear result: Teams with a high proportion of severely disabled people are more creative and generate more ideas. They are therefore also more successful in terms of cost- effectiveness."

More about the "Chefsache Inklusion" network meeting

The Bundesverband Deutscher Berufsförderungswerke (Federal Association of German Vocational Training Centers) initiated the "Chefsache Inklusion" series of events in 2014. The vocational training centers have been hosting the "Chefsache Inklusion" event series since then. The expert forum brings together decision-makers from business who know that employees are an important success factor for every company - whether they have a health impairment or not. More at: www.chefsache-inklusion.de

- End -

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

The Audi Group, with its brands Audi, Ducati and Lamborghini, is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium segment. It is present in more than 100 markets worldwide and produces at 18 locations in 13 countries. 100 percent subsidiaries of AUDI AG include Audi Sport GmbH (Neckarsulm), Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. (Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy) and Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. (Bologna, Italy).

In 2018, the Audi Group delivered to customers about 1.812 million automobiles of the Audi brand, 5,750 sports cars of the Lamborghini brand and 53,004 motorcycles of the Ducati brand. In the 2018 fiscal year, AUDI AG achieved total revenue of €59.2 billion and an operating profit before special items of €4.7 billion. At present, approximately 90,000 people work for the company all over the world, more than 60,000 of them in Germany. Audi focuses on sustainable products and technologies for the future of mobility.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

2/2

Disclaimer

Audi AG published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 12:07:06 UTC
