AUDI AG
Audi quattro Cup 2018: Sweden and Netherlands victorious in World Final

09/27/2018 | 10:37am CEST

The Audi quattro Cup has been an annual event since 1991 and has grown into the largest amateur tournament series in golf. In more than two decades, over 1.5 million amateur golfers have taken part in the tournament. This year, around 80,000 golf enthusiasts competed as pairs in 645 qualification tournaments around the world. All of the victorious teams in the national tournaments teed off in their national finals for an opportunity to win one of the coveted starting positions in the World Final in Kitzbühel.

In the end, Anton Eriksson and Philip Bolmgren from Sweden (Group A) and Tim and Rogier Oosterbaan from the Netherlands (Group B) emerged as the net winners.

The winning teams from the national qualification tournaments played two rounds following the Stableford scoring system at the Tyrolean golf course, nestled in a hilly landscape between the Hahnenkamm mountain, Schwarzsee lake and the Wilder Kaiser range. Top entertainment was laid on for guests and participants away from the greens, too, with events including a golf clinic and a trick shot demo by world champion Geoff Swain and his partner Kevin Carpenter. The two PGA professionals Piers Ward and Andy Proudman gave tips on the right irons and woods. Both are known for 'Meandmygolf', the biggest YouTube channel about golf. They participated at the invitation of Taylor Made. The sporting goods manufacturer has been a partner of the Audi quattro Cup since 2010.

'The World Final in Kitzbühel provided yet another successful ending to the Audi quattro Cup,' sums up Thomas Glas, Head of Sport Marketing at AUDI AG. 'We are eagerly anticipating the 2019 season and warmly invite all amateur golfers to be part of the Audi quattro Cup.'

Disclaimer

Audi AG published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 08:36:03 UTC
