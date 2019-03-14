Log in
AUDI AG

(NSU)
Audi : sees margin target hit by electric car investments

03/14/2019
FILE PHOTO: Car manufacturers display their wares on the show floor of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit

INGOLSTADT (Reuters) - Audi the premium brand owned by Volkswagen said it expects to deliver an operating return on sales between 7 percent and 8.5 percent, below its long-term target, as costs for developing electric cars weigh on profits.

Audi said it would offer about 30 electric models by 2025.

Audi aims to deliver an operating return on sales of between 9 and 11 percent in the long term, the carmaker said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

Stocks treated in this article : Audi AG, Volkswagen
AUDI AG -1.26% 800 Delayed Quote.1.53%
VOLKSWAGEN 0.29% 145.96 Delayed Quote.4.77%
Managers
NameTitle
Abraham Schot Chief Executive Officer, Head-Marketing & Sales
Herbert Diess Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Seitz CFO & Head-Information Technology
Berthold Huber Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Aurenz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUDI AG1.53%0
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-4.16%44 479
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-5.02%30 756
FERRARI32.29%24 417
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES0.24%22 295
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%19 509
