Audi : takes one-two-three podium lockout in Wuhan

For the second FIA WTCR race, the first ten competitors line up in reverse sequence on the starting grid. The Frenchman Nathanaël Berthon started fifth as the best Audi driver for Team Comtoyou Racing and improved in spectacular battles to take third place. As a result, five of the six Audi RS 3 LMS drivers have won a trophy in the world cup this season.

Audi produced a crowning finish in the third race. Even before the start, Audi Sport Leopard Lukoil Team was one of the winners: during the short repair break, the mechanics changed the steering in time on Gordon Shedden's car, who had been an innocent victim in an accident in the second race. The effort proved to be well worthwhile: In a turbulent race, during which the safety car was deployed twice, Shedden kept cool and celebrated his first victory of the season. Frédéric Vervisch from Audi Sport Team Comtoyou finished second to claim his sixth podium finish this year. His team mate Denis Dupont finished third again as he had a week before in Ningbo. The only downside: Jean-Karl Vernay scored no points after receiving a drive-through penalty.

'A big thank you and congratulations to our teams and drivers,' said Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing. 'The best weekend so far was impressive with two victories and four other podium finishes. You can really feel that everybody is concentrating their strengths in this critical stage of the championship.' In just three weeks the ninth of ten events is on the agenda at the track in Suzuka, Japan.

