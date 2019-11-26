Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  AUDI AG    NSU   DE0006757008

AUDI AG

(NSU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Audi : to Cut Up to 9,500 Jobs by 2025

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 08:10am EST

By Pietro Lombardi

Audi AG has reach an agreement with its works council to cut up to 9,500 jobs by 2025.

Volkswagen AG luxury-car maker said Tuesday that this will happen through employee turnover and early retirements.

"An equivalent percentage staff reduction will take place in management," it said.

The workforce reduction is part of an agreement reached with employee representatives that is expected to have a positive effect on earnings of roughly 6 billion euros ($6.6 billion) by 2029.

"The decisions relate in particular to the optimization of production capacities at the two German plants and socially responsible workforce adjustments while extending job guarantee up to the end of 2029," it said.

The company excludes terminations for operational reasons until the end of 2029. It also plans to create up to 2,000 new positions in areas like electric mobility and digitization, for which internal candidates will have priority.

The plans "will increase productivity and sustainably strengthen the competitiveness of our German plants," Chief Executive Bram Schot said.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG -0.50% 800 Delayed Quote.2.81%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.44% 176.16 Delayed Quote.27.41%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUDI AG
08:41aVW's Audi to cut one in ten jobs to fund shift to electric vehicles
RE
08:39aVW's Audi to cut one in ten jobs to fund shift to electric vehicles
RE
08:10aAUDI : to Cut Up to 9,500 Jobs by 2025
DJ
07:47aAudi strikes deal with workers to slash 9,500 jobs
RE
07:35aAUDI AG : Audi concludes fundamental agreement with Works Council on economic an..
EQ
07:30aAUDI : to Cut 9,500 Jobs in Germany -Handelsblatt
DJ
07:16aVOLKSWAGEN : Audi to cut 9,500 jobs by 2025 - source
RE
07:06aAUDI GIVES JOB GUARANTEES IN GERMANY : sources
RE
04:48aAUDI : sustainable commitment to the Werksviertel quarter in Munich
PU
12:44aAUDI : Drive One cruises into second year as authorised dealer of Audi
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 34 572 M
Chart AUDI AG
Duration : Period :
AUDI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUDI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 804,00  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Abraham Schot Chairman-Management Board, CEO & Head-Sales
Herbert Diess Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Seitz CFO, Head-Finance, China, Compliance & Integrity
Bernd Martens Head-Procurement & Information Technology
Hans-Joachim Rothenpieler Head-Technical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUDI AG2.81%38 058
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-13.39%38 358
FERRARI68.60%31 094
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-3.07%30 489
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES7.22%23 464
EXOR N.V.48.29%17 866
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group