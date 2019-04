Automobilwoche said the Volkswagen subsidiary faced overcapacity in development and wanted to shed its 49 percent stake in PSW Engineering, which has 1,000 workers, and divest its subsidiary CSI Entwicklungstechnik, which has 700 staff.

Audi didn't rule out changes. In a statement, Audi said that its active portfolio management can lead to adjustments in ownership structure.

