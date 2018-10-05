Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Audi AG    NSU   DE0006757008

AUDI AG (NSU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Audi : warns of sales fluctuation after 56 percent fall in Europe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 12:25pm CEST
Paris Auto Show

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen premium brand Audi on Friday said it expected sales in Europe to fluctuate in the coming months after a 55.5 percent slump in September sales due to supply bottlenecks caused by stricter anti-pollution rules.

Last month VW Group's sales fell by half in Europe's five biggest markets, according to analysts at Citi, after several top selling models failed to conform to new the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test (WLTP) rules.

Audi's monthly sales were down by 69.4 percent in Germany, while China deliveries increased 12.5 percent and sales in North America rose 1.2 percent, the carmaker said.

"Following above-average sales results in Europe over the past two months due to the sell-off of models in stock, the increasingly empty stores and the restrictions in the sales portfolio had an adverse effect on deliveries in September," Audi said.

Some of the supply bottlenecks that have slowed sales of VW's namesake brand, however, are now easing, VW said.

"Currently we have WLTP certification for volume sellers for all of our 14 models," it said in a statement.

"Further vehicle variants will gain their product release shortly," VW said, adding that by year-end it would be able to offer close to all models to customers.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Jason Neely and Maria Sheahan)

Stocks treated in this article : Audi AG, Volkswagen
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG -0.51% 784 Delayed Quote.8.55%
VOLKSWAGEN -1.33% 150.04 Delayed Quote.-8.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUDI AG
12:25pAUDI : warns of sales fluctuation after 56 percent fall in Europe
RE
11:23aAUDI : Exceptional situation in Europe adversely affects AUDI AG deliveries in S..
PU
10/04AUDI : unveils e-tron FE05 for new Formula E season
PU
10/03VOLKSWAGEN : Rupert Stadler leaves Volkswagen AG and AUDI AG boards of managemen..
AQ
10/03VOLKSWAGEN : Audi boss fired amid criminal investigation
AQ
10/02Volkswagen terminates Audi CEO's contract amid emissions probe
RE
10/02AUDI : Hans-Joachim Rothenpieler new Board Member for Technical Development at A..
AQ
10/02AUDI : CEO Rupert Stadler Leaves -- Update
DJ
10/02RUPERT STADLER : Audi CEO Rupert Stadler Leaves
DJ
10/02WORLD PREMIERE IN PARIS : new evolution of Audi R8 LMS for customer racing
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03:14aDOT takes hands-off approach to self-driving cars 
10/04Audi preps for maximum e-tron production pace 
10/01EV Company News For The Month Of September 2018 
09/28Volkswagen reportedly set to cut loose Audi CEO 
09/26Hiking Day For The FOMC (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
Chart AUDI AG
Duration : Period :
Audi AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUDI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Abraham Schot Chief Executive Officer, Head-Marketing & Sales
Herbert Diess Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Seitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Berthold Huber Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Aurenz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUDI AG8.55%0
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION3.87%56 615
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-26.50%29 557
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES2.48%27 235
FERRARI26.92%25 662
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%18 990
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.