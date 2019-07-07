Audi

Audi with strongest ever Norisring showing

Double podium by Jamie Green and Mike Rockenfeller on Sunday

Audi RS 5 DTM breaks all records on city circuit in Nuremberg

Audi Chairman Bram Schot: "A really strong team performance"

Nürnberg, July 7, 2019 - A dominant victory on Saturday, a double podium on Sunday, a new track record and the lead extended in all three DTM classifications: Audi managed to deliver its so far strongest performance in its home round at the Norisring.

In the past, the 2.3 kilometer city street circuit between the Dutzendteich Lake and the Max Morlock Stadium proved to be a difficult track for the brand with the four rings at most events. This has changed with the new Audi RS 5 DTM: The Class 1 race car with more than 610 horsepower broke all records in its first deployment at the Norisring. Audi was in front in both free practice sessions, clinched pole position on both days, four of six possible podium finishes and the largest number of points. In addition, the new turbo race car set new track records in qualifying (René Rast) and in the race (Nico Müller).

In Sunday's race, all six factory-fielded Audi RS 5 DTM cars finished in the top eight and thus in the points. Just four weeks after his appendix surgery, four-time Norisring winner Jamie Green celebrated a successful comeback as the runner-up. "Unfortunately, I had to let Philipp Eng pass again after slight contact," said the Briton from Audi Sport Team Rosberg. "As a result, I lost a lot of time and fell behind the subsequent winner, Bruno Spengler. Even so, it was a good race for me."

Mike Rockenfeller from Audi Sport Team Phoenix fought back from eleventh on the grid to third place. For the 2013 DTM Champion, this marked the first DTM podium at the Norisring. "It's cool to stand on the rostrum here," "Rocky" said after the podium ceremony performed by Prince Albert of Monaco, the Bavarian Minister President Markus Söder and ski star Thomas Dreßen. "My car was really good. I was able to overtake many opponents and had a lot of fun in the race. After struggling here most of the time in the past, all of us at Audi can be very proud of this outcome. We were extremely strong this weekend."

After retiring from Saturday's race, Robin Frijns from Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline in fourth position just barely missed the podium. Loïc Duval, following a bold one-stop strategy on lap one, finished sixth.

René Rast and Nico Müller had to settle for positions seven and eight on Sunday although both