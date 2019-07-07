Audi : with strongest ever Norisring showing

Audi
MediaInfo
had started the race from the front row. The two Audi drivers had unfortunate contact with each other on the first lap. Due to the resulting spin, Rast dropped to the last position and Müller was handed a drive-through penalty.
"We gave away victory today, but it was a really strong team performance," said Bram Schot. The Chairman of the Management Board of AUDI AG watched Sunday's race together with his fellow board members Hans-Joachim Rothenpieler (Technical Development) and Peter Kössler (Production and Logistics) at the Audi garage in the pit lane. On Saturday, Hildegard Wortmann, the new Member of the Management Board for Sales and Marketing, had kept her fingers crossed for the Audi team at the Norisring.
"After clinching the top three spots on the grid in qualifying, it goes without saying that we also wanted to win today," said Head of Audi Motorsport Dieter Gass. "Following a good start, we unfortunately didn't get things right in turn one, which caused the lead to pass to Bruno Spengler. René and Nico fought back with strong lap times, so that we finished in positions two, three, four, six, seven and eight. We can be very happy with our altogether strong showing at the Norisring and are already looking forward to the DTM's premiere at Assen in two weeks' time."
René Rast maintained his lead of the DTM drivers' classification at the Norisring. Nico Müller improved to second place in the standings. In the manufacturers' classification, Audi now has a 119-point advantage over BMW. In the teams' classification, Audi Sport Team Rosberg and Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline continue to sit in the top two spots.
- End -
The Audi Group, with its brands Audi, Ducati and Lamborghini, is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium segment. It is present in more than 100 markets worldwide and produces at 18 locations in 13 countries. 100 percent subsidiaries of AUDI AG include Audi Sport GmbH (Neckarsulm), Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. (Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy) and Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. (Bologna, Italy).
In 2018, the Audi Group delivered to customers about 1.812 million automobiles of the Audi brand, 5,750 sports cars of the Lamborghini brand and 53,004 motorcycles of the Ducati brand. In the 2017 fiscal year, AUDI AG achieved total revenue of €60.1 billion and an operating profit of €5.1 billion. At present, approximately 90,000 people work for the company all over the world, more than 60,000 of them in Germany. Audi focuses on sustainable products and technologies for the future of mobility.