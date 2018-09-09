Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Audi AG    NSU   DE0006757008

AUDI AG (NSU)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

DTM Nürburgring: Audi quotes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2018 | 07:07pm CEST

Dieter Gass (Head of Audi Motorsport)
'It was an unbelievable weekend, and above all for René (Rast). Two wins and two pole positions - I don't know how he does it. Obviously it's fantastic for René, but also fantastic for Audi. After the difficult start to the season we couldn't really expect this. We never gave up and improved the car little by little within the confines of the limited possibilities that the regulations allow. As a consequence of the new regulations relating to the minimum tire pressure, the challenge grew for everybody, and also for us. We must now work so that the other drivers reach the level of René. He benefitted twice this weekend by the fact that he nailed his qualifying lap like nobody else.'

René Rast (Audi Sport RS 5 DTM #33) 1st place / 1st place
'A perfect weekend! Even though I've been racing for a long time, I've never experienced anything quite like this in my career. Two poles, two wins - and this in such a hard-fought championship like the DTM. Many thanks to the team, to Audi and everybody who didn't give up over the last weeks. We were almost last in the championship and within just a few weeks we've moved up to third place. Only 57 points separate us from the leader. We're now more motivated than ever before and hope to have some more great wins.'

Mike Rockenfeller (Schaeffler Audi RS 5 DTM #99) 6th place / 12th place
'A very mixed home race for my 150th DTM race! On Saturday I was 14th after the first lap and finished sixth. It was a great race and I was fast. On Sunday I was already third and was looking forward to fighting for the podium. Then I missed my braking point and got a flat sport as a result and no more performance. Later there was also contact which caused me to spin. A shame as much more was possible.'

Loïc Duval (Audi Sport RS 5 DTM #28) 8th place / 11th place
'Things still looked good in free practice, but from qualifying on Saturday I couldn't use the performance in the car. The first race was okay, I was able to catch some cars and score points. I changed the setup for Sunday but the race was even harder than on Saturday. I was stuck behind Pascal Wehrlein and just couldn't overtake. Otherwise I could probably have finished ninth.'

Nico Müller (Castrol EDGE Audi RS 5 DTM #51) 10th place / 13th place
'On Saturday I had a bad qualifying session, but a good race. On Sunday qualifying was a little better but I just didn't get lucky to be sixth or seventh. In the race the pace felt good and we had the chance to finish sixth or seventh. I was involved in a hard battle with Pascal Wehrlein, got knocked into a spin and dropped out of the top ten.'

Robin Frijns (Aral Ultimate Audi RS 5 DTM #4) 17th place / 10th place
'The weekend didn't start well. From first free practice I was a little behind and wasn't completely satisfied with my car. In the second race the pace was quite okay, but I had the feeling that we didn't extract the maximum. However, on the whole I'm pleased with tenth and a point.'

Jamie Green (Hoffmann Group Audi RS 5 DTM #53) 14th place / 15th place
'Unfortunately there weren't many highlights. The qualifying sessions were weak with 14th and 15th places - this is not where we should be. On Saturday I took a risk with the strategy and made my pit stop on the sixth lap, but it didn't work. With the new tire pressure regulations you can't drive such long stints. On Sunday I had light contact on the first lap and the front tire was flat. The race pace was really good but with the extra pit stop we were too far back.'

Disclaimer

Audi AG published this content on 09 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2018 17:06:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUDI AG
07:07pDTM NÜRBURGRING : Audi quotes
PU
04:57pTWO POLES, TWO WINS : Audi driver René Rast achieves the perfect DTM weekend
PU
09/08DTM NÜRBURGRING : René Rast takes second victory of season for Audi
PU
09/08AUDI : Cubic Telecom Provides Connected Services For Audi Cars In Asia
AQ
09/07VW faces about $10.7 billion investor suit over dieselgate scandal
RE
09/07VW faces 9.2 billion euros investor suit over dieselgate scandal
RE
09/07AUDI : Practical. Beautiful. Sporty. The new Audi A6 Avant
PU
09/05Volvo reveals new robo-taxi in race to autonomy
RE
09/03AUDI : Second title for Audi R8 LMS GT4
PU
09/03AUDI : Start of production of the Audi e-tron
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/06Why I Hate This 5.8% Yielding Stock But Still Love The Company 
09/06Stocks Looking To Bounce Back (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/06WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Futures Attempt Rebound 
09/06Audi kills manual-transmission cars 
09/04Mercedes-Benz shows off all-electric EQC 
Chart AUDI AG
Duration : Period :
Audi AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUDI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Abraham Schot Chief Executive Officer, Head-Marketing & Sales
Herbert Diess Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Seitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Berthold Huber Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Aurenz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUDI AG-0.27%0
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-11.33%48 514
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-10.48%36 530
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-3.35%25 796
FERRARI21.00%23 826
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%16 569
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.