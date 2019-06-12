Audi

Audi close up

Digital vacation: Students discover innovative Audi technologies at DigiCamp

Ingolstadt, June 12, 2019 - From the school desk into the future: During the Whitsuntide holidays, 15 pupils from all over Bavaria are gaining deep insights into the digital working world at Audi. The 15 to 18-year-olds are participating in this year's DigiCamp from June 10 to 14. The brand with the Four Rings is now hosting this special holiday activity for the second time.

The young people are testing their skills for example in digital laser cutting, engraving workpieces digitally, programming their own codes with Calliope mini computers, exploring virtual reality in the xR Lab and taking a close look at digital prototypes of automobiles. They are also developing their own projects and will present them to their families and other interested people at the end of the week. Behind the DigiCamp are the educational institution of Bavarian industry (Bildungswerk der Bayerischen Wirtschaft e.V.) and the employers' associations of the Bavarian metalworking and electrical industries (bayme vbm). The aim is to bring young people with an interest in technology and natural sciences into contact with digital innovations at an early stage, and to inspire them to work in key fields of the future. The DigiCamps have existed since 2016, are part of the Technology - Future in Bavaria 4.0 initiative, and show how exciting and diverse digital and technical occupations can be.

