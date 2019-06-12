Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Audi AG    NSU   DE0006757008

AUDI AG

(NSU)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Digital vacation: Students discover innovative Audi technologies at DigiCamp

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 05:39am EDT

Audi

Communications

Corporate Communications

Daniela Henger

Press Spokeswoman Human Resources

Phone: +49 841 89 44491

E-mail: daniela.henger@audi.de

www.audi-mediacenter.com

Audi close up

Digital vacation: Students discover innovative Audi technologies at DigiCamp

Ingolstadt, June 12, 2019 - From the school desk into the future: During the Whitsuntide holidays, 15 pupils from all over Bavaria are gaining deep insights into the digital working world at Audi. The 15 to 18-year-olds are participating in this year's DigiCamp from June 10 to 14. The brand with the Four Rings is now hosting this special holiday activity for the second time.

The young people are testing their skills for example in digital laser cutting, engraving workpieces digitally, programming their own codes with Calliope mini computers, exploring virtual reality in the xR Lab and taking a close look at digital prototypes of automobiles. They are also developing their own projects and will present them to their families and other interested people at the end of the week. Behind the DigiCamp are the educational institution of Bavarian industry (Bildungswerk der Bayerischen Wirtschaft e.V.) and the employers' associations of the Bavarian metalworking and electrical industries (bayme vbm). The aim is to bring young people with an interest in technology and natural sciences into contact with digital innovations at an early stage, and to inspire them to work in key fields of the future. The DigiCamps have existed since 2016, are part of the Technology - Future in Bavaria 4.0 initiative, and show how exciting and diverse digital and technical occupations can be.

- End -

1/1

Disclaimer

Audi AG published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 09:38:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUDI AG
05:39aDIGITAL VACATION : Students discover innovative Audi technologies at DigiCamp
PU
06/11Alibaba's smart speaker to feature in Audi, Renault, Honda cars
RE
06/10AUDI : Sport customer teams in top spots of standings in four series
PU
06/10AUDI : closes May with around 151,900 automobiles sold
AQ
06/09HOT STUFF : Nico Müller celebrates second DTM victory
PU
06/09AUDI SPORT TEAM PHOENIX : first podium this season for Loïc Duval
PU
06/09AUDI : Sport Team Abt Sportsline wins at Misano
PU
06/09AUDI : DTM double lead for Audi Sport Team Rosberg
PU
06/08AUDI : Seat announces Jason Lusty as new global marketing director
AQ
06/07AUDI : closes May with around 151,900 automobiles sold
PU
More news
Chart AUDI AG
Duration : Period :
Audi AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUDI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Abraham Schot Chief Executive Officer, Head-Marketing & Sales
Herbert Diess Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Seitz CFO & Head-Information Technology
Berthold Huber Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Aurenz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUDI AG2.30%0
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-8.96%41 277
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-6.64%30 657
FERRARI54.99%27 789
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-6.39%19 833
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%18 187
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About