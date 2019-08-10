Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Audi AG    NSU   DE0006757008

AUDI AG

(NSU)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Four in the top five: Audi strong on the island

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/10/2019 | 04:26pm EDT

Audi

MediaInfo

Motorsport Communications

Virginia Brusch

Tel: +49 151 52817968

E-mail: virginia.brusch@audi.de

www.audi-mediacenter.com/en

Four in the top five: Audi strong on the island

  • René Rast and Nico Müller clinch another DTM double podium for Audi
  • Advantage in the manufacturers' championship grows to 225 points

Brands Hatch, August 10, 2019 - With a strong team result in Saturday's race at Brands Hatch (England), Audi has maintained, respectively extended the lead in all three championships of the DTM. With René Rast in second and Nico Müller in third position, two Audi drivers, in the eleventh race of the season, stood on the podium for the tenth time.

Rain showers and squalls made for changeable and partly hard-to-predict conditions at Brands Hatch on Saturday. In the end, Marco Wittmann (BMW), René Rast und Nico Müller - the drivers maintaining the top three spots in the drivers' championship as well - again stood on the podium.

In the partly wet qualifying, René Rast in the battle for pole position only had to admit defeat to Marco Wittman by 69 thousandths of a second. In the race, after 42 laps, the driver from Audi Sport Team Rosberg was only 0.374 seconds short of claiming another victory. "Two laps more would likely have been enough for me," said Rast, who managed to catch up with Wittmann on the last lap but was not able to overtake him. "I was probably too conservative with the tires today. After the experience at Assen, I didn't know exactly how hard I could push them. Now we're going to focus on maximizing everything for tomorrow."

After a less than optimal qualifying, Nico Müller from Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline made up ground from eighth on the grid to third position and, as a result, defended his second place in the drivers' standings behind championship leader René Rast. "The key to this was a good start," said the Swiss. "Afterwards, the strategy was right and I was able to manage my tires well. That made it possible for us to clinch third position today. After the qualifying, we can be happy with that. We know what we have to work on for tomorrow. We can definitely still improve the car's balance. Plus, we saved a set of tires today - that's positive for tomorrow, too."

His teammate, Robin Frijns, after a late tire change in the final stage, fought back from eighth to fourth place. Loïc Duval from Audi Sport Team Phoenix with his fifth place caused four Audi RS 5 DTM to finish in the top five and Audi to extend its advantage in the manufacturers' championship to 225 points. In the teams' championship, Audi Sport Team Rosberg continues to sit in the top spot in front of Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline.

Assen winner Mike Rockenfeller finished Saturday's race in seventh position. Jamie Green, in

1/2

Audi

MediaInfo

eleventh, just barely missed scoring points after a two-stop strategy did not pan out for the Briton.

DTM rookie Jonathan Aberdein from the customer team WRT Team Audi Sport in ninth position scored points for the fifth time this year even though, after an accident in qualifying, he had to start from the last spot on the grid. Pietro Fittipaldi was unable to run in the race because his Audi RS 5 DTM was too heavily damaged in a nearly simultaneous accident in the notorious Paddock Hill Bend. Fittipaldi was not injured.

"With positions two, three, four and five, this was another very good team result for us," said Head of Audi Motorsport Dieter Gass. "Obviously, we also wanted victory and in the end it was really close. But for a race win everything has to fit and that wasn't the case today. On the whole, we can be happy today. We continue to lead all three championships. That's what we're going to build on in order to strike back tomorrow."

The second race at Brands Hatch will start on Sunday at 1.30 PM local time (2.30 CEST). SAT.1 will start to air live coverage from England at 2 PM CEST.

- End -

The Audi Group, with its brands Audi, Ducati and Lamborghini, is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium segment. It is present in more than 100 markets worldwide and produces at 18 locations in 13 countries. 100 percent subsidiaries of AUDI AG include Audi Sport GmbH (Neckarsulm), Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. (Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy) and Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. (Bologna, Italy).

In 2018, the Audi Group delivered to customers about 1.812 million automobiles of the Audi brand, 5,750 sports cars of the Lamborghini brand and 53,004 motorcycles of the Ducati brand. In the 2017 fiscal year, AUDI AG achieved total revenue of €60.1 billion and an operating profit of €5.1 billion. At present, approximately 90,000 people work for the company all over the world, more than 60,000 of them in Germany. Audi focuses on sustainable products and technologies for the future of mobility.

2/2

Disclaimer

Audi AG published this content on 10 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2019 20:25:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUDI AG
04:26pFOUR IN THE TOP FIVE : Audi strong on the island
PU
08/09Daimler faces up to 1 billion euro diesel fine - Der Spiegel
RE
08/09AUDI : delivers around 155,350 automobiles in July
PU
08/07JAMIE GREEN : “Brands Hatch is an outstanding race track”
PU
08/05AUDI : customer teams celebrate victories and podium finishes worldwide
PU
08/05LONDON CALLING : Audi drivers enthuse about the DTM at Brands Hatch
PU
08/02ADVANTAGE IN THE DTM : with TFSI power at the top
PU
08/01Pirelli cuts revenue guidance for second time this year
RE
07/31AUDI : Tottenham Hotspur wins the 2019 Audi Cup
PU
07/31Audi's Former CEO Stadler Charged With Fraud in Volkswagen Diesel Scandal -- ..
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 34 056 M
Chart AUDI AG
Duration : Period :
Audi AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUDI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 792,00  €
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Abraham Schot Chief Executive Officer, Head-Marketing & Sales
Herbert Diess Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Seitz CFO & Head-Information Technology
Berthold Huber Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Aurenz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUDI AG2.05%38 201
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-8.59%40 342
FERRARI64.90%29 638
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-20.94%25 962
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-6.56%20 405
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%18 175
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group