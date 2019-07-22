Log in
International Audi Twin Cup 2019: Japan awarded as best team

07/22/2019 | 05:10am EDT

Audi

Communications

Corporate Communications

Susanne Herr

Spokeswoman Sales and Marketing

Phone: +49 841 89-92760

E-mail: susanne.herr@audi.de

www.audi-mediacenter.com

Audi close-up

International Audi Twin Cup 2019: Japan awarded as best team

Wiesbaden/Ingolstadt, July 22, 2019 - First-class technology knowledge meets premium service: At the international final of the Audi Twin Cup 2019, Audi service technicians and advisors from across the globe demonstrated their skills. In the end, the team from Japan managed to beat the competition. Horst Hanschur, Vice President Retail Business Development and Customer Services at AUDI AG, presented the cup to the winning team.

The 29 teams from Audi dealerships from 29 countries took part in national competitions to qualify for the final on July 18 and 19 in Wiesbaden. 2,402 teams worldwide took part in the previous national qualifying rounds. The teams had to demonstrate advisory skills and technical expertise in various practical and theoretical tests in the national and international finals.

The teams also demonstrated their knowledge this year on models including the flagship of the brand with the four rings, the Audi A8 (fuel consumption*: combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 7.9 - 5.7 (29.8 - 41.3 US mpg); combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 181 - 151 (291.3 -

243.0 g/mi)). The tasks focused on the driver assist systems and the various convenience functions.

2019 marked the 15th time the Audi Twin Cup has been held. In addition to the winners from Japan, the second-place team from India also performed impressively. The service technicians and advisors from Australia followed in third place.

- End -

*Information on fuel consumption and CO2 emissions as well as efficiency classes in ranges depending on the tires and alloy wheel rims used.

Further information on official fuel consumption figures and the official specific CO2 emissions of new passenger cars can be found in the "Guide on the fuel economy, CO2 emissions and power consumption of new passenger car models", which is available free of charge at all sales dealerships and from DAT Deutsche Automobil Treuhand GmbH, Hellmuth-Hirth-Str. 1, D-73760 Ostfildern, Germany and at www.dat.de.

Disclaimer

Audi AG published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 09:09:04 UTC
