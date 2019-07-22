Audi

Communications

Corporate Communications

Susanne Herr

Spokeswoman Sales and Marketing

Phone: +49 841 89-92760

E-mail: susanne.herr@audi.de

www.audi-mediacenter.com

Audi close-up

International Audi Twin Cup 2019: Japan awarded as best team

Wiesbaden/Ingolstadt, July 22, 2019 - First-class technology knowledge meets premium service: At the international final of the Audi Twin Cup 2019, Audi service technicians and advisors from across the globe demonstrated their skills. In the end, the team from Japan managed to beat the competition. Horst Hanschur, Vice President Retail Business Development and Customer Services at AUDI AG, presented the cup to the winning team.

The 29 teams from Audi dealerships from 29 countries took part in national competitions to qualify for the final on July 18 and 19 in Wiesbaden. 2,402 teams worldwide took part in the previous national qualifying rounds. The teams had to demonstrate advisory skills and technical expertise in various practical and theoretical tests in the national and international finals.

The teams also demonstrated their knowledge this year on models including the flagship of the brand with the four rings, the Audi A8 (fuel consumption*: combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 7.9 - 5.7 (29.8 - 41.3 US mpg); combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 181 - 151 (291.3 -

243.0 g/mi)). The tasks focused on the driver assist systems and the various convenience functions.

2019 marked the 15th time the Audi Twin Cup has been held. In addition to the winners from Japan, the second-place team from India also performed impressively. The service technicians and advisors from Australia followed in third place.

