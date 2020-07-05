Log in
Lebanon's top Christian clerics blast politicians as hunger, hardship bite

07/05/2020 | 12:43pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man searches through a garbage bin in Beirut

Lebanon's Christian authorities slammed politicians on Sunday for failing to remedy an economic meltdown that has left many poor, piling pressure on the country's leaders as it spirals deeper into crisis.

In a sermon, Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai, the top Christian cleric, accused politicians of thinking only of their own vested interests and urged the president to take action.

"It appears politicians want to hide their responsibility in emptying the treasury and not enact any reforms," he said.

Hopes of salvation through an IMF deal have retreated, with the government unwilling or unable to enact reforms, hamstrung by the conflicting agendas of sectarian leaders who don't want to yield power or privileges.

The crisis, which has decimated the local currency and raised fears of mass hunger, is seen as the biggest threat to Lebanon's stability since its 1975-1990 civil war.

"Political officials...do not have the courage nor the freedom to meet and find ways out of the suffering," Rai said. He warned this was depriving the country of help it needs from foreign donors.

Economic woes, rooted in state waste and corruption, came to the fore last year after capital inflows slowed and protests erupted against leaders in power since the war.

Lebanon's sectarian political system parcels out state posts based on religious sect, with the presidency reserved for a Maronite Christian.

The largest Christian bloc, President Michel Aoun's Free Patriotic Movement, is close to the Iran-backed Shi'ite Hezbollah movement. Both backed the current cabinet, which took office in January.

In another sermon in a central Beirut church, Greek Orthodox Archbishop Elias Audi also lambasted the political elite on Sunday.

"Oh respected leaders, I address whatever conscience remains in you," he said. "Do you sleep comfortably at night while those under your care starve, and die of thirst and by suicide?"

Earlier this week, dozens of people mourned a man who killed himself in a busy Beirut district, blaming the country's leaders for the hardship which they said caused his death.

(Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Frances Kerry)

Financials
Sales 2019 55 680 M 62 601 M 62 601 M
Net income 2019 3 850 M 4 329 M 4 329 M
Net cash 2019 17 334 M 19 489 M 19 489 M
P/E ratio 2019 8,94x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 67 510 M 75 897 M 75 901 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,29x
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 90 640
Free-Float 0,36%
Chart AUDI AG
Duration : Period :
AUDI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUDI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Duesmann Chairman-Management Board
Herbert Diess Chairman-Supervisory Board
Arno Antlitz Chief Financial Officer
Dirk Große-Loheide Head-Procurement & Information Technology
Hans-Michel Piëch Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUDI AG96.25%75 897
FERRARI N.V.4.00%31 806
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-21.80%30 836
BYD COMPANY LIMITED74.77%28 377
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-19.49%24 009
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V.-32.55%15 691
