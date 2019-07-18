Multifaceted personality: predictive active suspension in the A8 flagship model

Audi

Wide spectrum: from "dynamic" to "comfort plus"

In conjunction with the air suspension and Audi drive select dynamic handling system (both standard), predictive active suspension in the Audi A8 enables an unprecedented spectrum for driving. In the "dynamic" profile, the luxury sedan acquires the handling of a sports car. The A8 turns in firmly, and when cornering fast with 1 g lateral acceleration the body inclination (roll angle) is just 2 degrees - as opposed to more than 5 degrees with standard suspension. In every driving situation the rolling moment is optimally distributed and dive when accelerating or braking is reduced to a minimum. The result is a sporty quality of self-steering in the neutral to slightly oversteering range. The Audi flagship model runs with rail-like precision and guarantees outstanding, safe handling characteristics.

Innovative technologies: prediction as well as reduced transverse and longitudinal forces

If, on the other hand, the "comfort plus" profile is selected in Audi drive select, the luxury sedan glides with velvety smoothness over any bumps in the surface. The predictive active suspension works together with the front camera. Thanks to this camera, the flagship model identifies uneven surfaces before they are reached and predictively regulates the active suspension. Even before the car hits a bump, the predictive function developed in-house at Audi signals the correct positioning travel to the actuators and actively adjusts the suspension. This reduces body movement and compensates almost entirely for long road undulation or similar unevenness. This complex process takes just a few milliseconds: the camera generates information about the surface properties 18 times a second. The electronic chassis platform processes the road surface data and precisely actuates all suspension components almost in real time.

In the "comfort plus" profile, predictive active suspension offers another innovative feature: transverse force reduction. Upon entering a bend, this raises the body on the outer side of the bend while lowering it on the other side. The A8 leans into the bend by up to 3 degrees, rather like a motorcycle. This angle reduces the transverse forces. The effect is especially impressive in the speed range from 80 to 130 km/h (49.7 to 80.8 mph) and at lateral acceleration of up to

0.4 g. The driver and passengers barely notice the cornering maneuver - and even a full cup of coffee in the cup holder will not spill. The intensity of transverse force reduction depends on a number of factors: the road speed, the g forces encountered, and the road surface. The electronic chassis platform - the central suspension control unit - processes the data supplied by the sensors and passes it on to the active suspension's control unit.

For straight-line travel in the "comfort plus" profile, predictive active suspension can equally reduce the forces acting on the human body. When accelerating hard or braking in situations that could impact comfort, it equalizes the body's pitching movements - when stopping at lights, for example. The slight overcompensation that it realizes means the occupants are if anything pushed very gently into their seats instead of against their belts. Predictive active suspension even gives the occupants lavish comfort treatment when the car is at a standstill. When the door handle of the A8 is operated, the body is quickly raised by up to 50 mm (2.0 in) - for even easier entry and exit. The new "elevated entry" function makes this possible.