Rast unstoppable: Audi driver on course for title after perfect Saturday

Audi
MediaInfo
DTM early due to an oil leak in the area of the engine environment.
Consequently, Jonathan Aberdein from the customer team WRT Team Audi Sport was the second-best Audi driver. Following a strong race, the South African crossed the finish line in fourth position, even before Loïc Duval and Jamie Green. Robin Frijns fought back from the last spot on the grid to tenth place after having stopped at the start.
"We saw another fantastic race by René (Rast) today," said Head of Audi Motorsport Dieter Gass. "In qualifying, he was in a class of his own once again, had a very good start, subsequently controlled the whole race and made no mistakes. It's unfortunate that Mike (Rockenfeller) was forced to retire - he, too, drove a strong race and would have deserved the runner-up's finish. Nico (Müller) was perhaps a little too ambitious at the start. After jump-starting, his race was ruined."
On Sunday, René Rast will have the chance to secure the DTM drivers' title early. To do so, the Audi driver would have to score nine points more than Nico Müller and, at the same time, Marco Wittmann not reduce his deficit to Rast by more than 23 points.
However, the teams' championship will only be decided in the finale at Hockenheim. In it, Audi Sport Team Rosberg is now ahead of Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline again by a narrow margin.
Sunday's race will start as usual at 1.30 PM. German channel SAT.1 will begin to air live coverage at 1 PM (CEST).
- End -
The Audi Group, with its brands Audi, Ducati and Lamborghini, is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium segment. It is present in more than 100 markets worldwide and produces at 18 locations in 13 countries. 100 percent subsidiaries of AUDI AG include Audi Sport GmbH (Neckarsulm), Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. (Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy) and Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. (Bologna, Italy).
In 2018, the Audi Group delivered to customers about 1.812 million automobiles of the Audi brand, 5,750 sports cars of the Lamborghini brand and 53,004 motorcycles of the Ducati brand. In the 2017 fiscal year, AUDI AG achieved total revenue of €60.1 billion and an operating profit of €5.1 billion. At present, approximately 90,000 people work for the company all over the world, more than 60,000 of them in Germany. Audi focuses on sustainable products and technologies for the future of mobility.