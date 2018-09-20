Readers’ Choice by auto, motor und sport: Audi Takes Top Place in Connectivity and Interior Design

The readers' vote for the 'Car Connectivity Award' presented by auto, motor und sport took place for the fifth time this year. More than 10,500 participants voted online in eleven categories relating to connectivity technologies and cars. Audi was represented in eight categories, of which it won five. The Audi A8 dominated the 'Connected Cars' category with 36.5 percent of the votes. There were eight models to choose from. The brand's flagship stands out with cutting-edge solutions; it offers continuous online support with the navigation, voice control system, radio and connect services. If desired, the smartphone can function as the vehicle key.

'Audi is the leading manufacturer when it comes to vehicle connectivity,' said Peter Mertens, member of the Audi Board of Management for Technical Development. 'Our broad success with the Car Connectivity Award shows that we are right at the front in the major future technology fields of infotainment and assist systems. We take this as an incentive to keep advancing every day.'

The Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound System in the Audi A7 Sportback won 65.9 percent of the readers' votes for the best sound system. The top-of-the-line audio system actuates 19 loudspeakers with 1,820 watts. There are two of these speakers each in the A-pillars and the roof line; they generate the 3D sound in the front and rear. Audi also won in the navigation system category with the MMI navigation plus (28.8 percent). The high-end infotainment center combines numerous features, including online route calculation, navigation with Google Earth and a free quarterly online map update.

Audi also came first in the comfort assist systems category with its adaptive cruise assist (29.2 percent). The system uses different sensors, including the new laser scanner, to facilitate lateral and longitudinal guidance of the vehicle. It also assists the driver when driving in traffic jams and through construction sites. Audi was also successful in the safety assist systems category - the crossing assist and the exit warning won 36 percent of the votes. They warn the driver in case of critical cross traffic as well as vehicles and bicycles that are approaching fast from behind. They intervene actively in dangerous situations; the crossing assist uses a jolt of the brakes and the exit warning delays the opening of the door.

auto, motor und sport held the 'Autonis' competition for the 13th time in 2018.



11,990 participants took the opportunity to vote for their design favorites online. Readers could vote on 95 new models in ten categories. Audi won the 'Interior - design brand 2018' vote with more than 21 percent of the votes. Marc Lichte, Head of Audi Design: 'Our architecture emphasizes the width; horizontal lines make the interior appear extremely spacious. With regard to materials, we place the greatest importance on authenticity and sustainability.'