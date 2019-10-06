Triple triumph in the finale: Audi crowns its most successful DTM season

Audi

MediaInfo

Thanks to Mike Rockenfeller's second place, Audi Sport Team Phoenix still bumped BMW Team RMG from the third spot in the teams' championship in the last race. "It was extremely slippery today," said "Rocky." "Unfortunately, my second set of tires didn't work well. But fighting back from sixth on the grid to second place is absolutely okay."

Following his victory the day before, René Rast achieved another podium finish. On lap one, the two-time DTM Champion catapulted himself from eighth on the grid to second position, and briefly led the race afterwards before having to let Nico Müller and Mike Rockenfeller pass him. "Standing on the podium and holding the champion's trophy in my hands was a very emotional moment," said Rast. "I was dreaming of racing in the DTM for a long time. That I've now won the title for a second time is awesome. I'm happy for everyone who helped make my dream a reality - it's an incredible feeling. Thank you to Team Rosberg, thank you to Audi!"

With Jamie Green, Robin Frijns and Loïc Duval in positions five, seven and ten, all six Audi factory drivers scored points in the last race. All six also finished the 2019 season in the top eight of the drivers' championship.

In spite of his retirement in the finale, Jonathan Aberdein from the WRT Team Audi Sport customer team finished the 2019 season in tenth place of the standings as the best rookie of the year.

"Tonight everyone deserves a party," said Head of Audi Motorsport Dieter Gass. "Results like these cannot be taken for granted at all. My thanks go to everyone for all the hard work. It's a deserved success for the whole Audi family. Locking out the podium again in these difficult conditions with the rain and celebrating the seventh victory in a row is simply fantastic. Our guys made no mistakes today. I'm also very happy that Nico (Müller) was able to finish the season with a victory after the title slipped through his fingers."

However, the year of 2019 is not completely over yet for the DTM: on November 23 and 24, the first two joint races of the DTM and the Super GT will be held at Fuji, Japan.

- End -

The Audi Group, with its brands Audi, Ducati and Lamborghini, is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium segment. It is present in more than 100 markets worldwide and produces at 18 locations in 13 countries. 100 percent subsidiaries of AUDI AG include Audi Sport GmbH (Neckarsulm), Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. (Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy) and Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. (Bologna, Italy).

In 2018, the Audi Group delivered to customers about 1.812 million automobiles of the Audi brand, 5,750 sports cars of the Lamborghini brand and 53,004 motorcycles of the Ducati brand. In the 2017 fiscal year, AUDI AG achieved total revenue of €60.1 billion and an operating profit of €5.1 bil lion. At present, approximately 90,000 people work for the company all over the world, more than 60,000 of them in Germany. Audi focuses on sustainable products and technologies for the future of mobility.