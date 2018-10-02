World premiere in Paris: new evolution of Audi R8 LMS for customer racing

Bathurst, Daytona, Dubai, Laguna Seca, Nürburgring, Sepang and Spa: Ever since the Audi R8 LMS made its debut in 2015, it has engraved its name in the winners' lists of the major endurance races. Worldwide championship titles, plus international success in the FIA GT World Cup and Intercontinental GT Challenge complete the track record for the young winning car. Nevertheless, there is room for improvement for Audi Sport: 'In developing the evolution of the car, we've put even greater focus on our customers and their needs,' says Chris Reinke. 'The pre-design stage for the second evolution of our current model generation centered on many discussions with our teams.' In addition to the pros who are successful with the race cars, amateur drivers have also clinched class victories or overall titles in America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and Europe.