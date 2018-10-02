Log in
AUDI AG (NSU)

AUDI AG (NSU)
World premiere in Paris: new evolution of Audi R8 LMS for customer racing

10/02/2018

Bathurst, Daytona, Dubai, Laguna Seca, Nürburgring, Sepang and Spa: Ever since the Audi R8 LMS made its debut in 2015, it has engraved its name in the winners' lists of the major endurance races. Worldwide championship titles, plus international success in the FIA GT World Cup and Intercontinental GT Challenge complete the track record for the young winning car. Nevertheless, there is room for improvement for Audi Sport: 'In developing the evolution of the car, we've put even greater focus on our customers and their needs,' says Chris Reinke. 'The pre-design stage for the second evolution of our current model generation centered on many discussions with our teams.' In addition to the pros who are successful with the race cars, amateur drivers have also clinched class victories or overall titles in America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

Disclaimer

Audi AG published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 11:11:17 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Abraham Schot Chief Executive Officer, Head-Marketing & Sales
Herbert Diess Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Seitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Berthold Huber Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Aurenz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUDI AG11.03%0
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION3.87%56 615
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-23.32%30 921
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES3.90%27 737
FERRARI31.41%26 032
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%19 494
