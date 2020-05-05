QSC : Releases Software-based Dante for the Q-SYS Ecosystem

Reduces system installation time and increase interoperability, no additional hardware required

QSC is excited to announce the availability of Software-based Dante® for the Q-SYS Ecosystem. As part of its strategic partnership with Audinate, these feature licenses allow integrators to enable Dante networked audio integration on Q-SYS Core 110f processors running Q-SYS Designer Software v8.3.1 or higher. This software implementation eliminates the need for additional hardware I/O to integrate Dante into the Q-SYS audio, video & control workflow and greatly increases platform interoperability between Q-SYS and Dante-enabled devices.

“We were thrilled to work with Audinate to deliver the industry’s first software-based Dante implementation on a DSP processor,” says Trent Wagner, Audio Product Manager, QSC. “This launch delivers on our steadfast commitment to software innovation within the Q-SYS Ecosystem. Software-based Dante expands the capabilities of the Q-SYS Core 110f processor, and allows integration of Dante devices into those smaller Q-SYS systems that might have been cost prohibitive with our larger Core processors.”

“The goal of offering Dante-as-Software is to bring new, flexible ways for Dante to be deployed,” says Joshua Rush, SVP, Marketing & Products at Audinate. “QSC is a natural partner in this space as they are an industry leader in software-based strategy. The introduction of Software-based Dante in the Q-SYS Core 110f will allow the AV industry to more effectively utilize software-based solutions operating on standard computing platforms.”

Q-SYS Core 110f processors sold after March 30, 2020 will include 8x8 Dante network audio channel license (while Core 110f processors sold prior to that date can purchase the 8x8 channel license). Furthermore, all Core 110f processors are capable of licensing higher Dante channel counts options (16x16 or 32x32). Software-Based Dante for the Q-SYS Ecosystem will be available on the remaining current models of Q-SYS processors (Core 510i and Core 5200) later in 2020.

To see a live demonstration of how to integrate Software-based Dante into a meeting room scenario, please join QSC and Audinate experts in a live webinar. To learn more and register, please visit: www.qsc.com/dantewebinar. For more information on Software-based Dante for Q-SYS, please visit: www.qsc.com/dante.

High Resolution Images

http://bit.ly/2Wp6oXK

About QSC

Founded over five decades ago, QSC is a globally-recognized leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of award-winning high-performance loudspeakers, digital mixers, power amplifiers, audio processors, digital cinema solutions, and the Q-SYS™ software-based audio, video and control platform. Offering reliable, scalable and flexible solutions for professional installed, portable, production, corporate and cinema applications, QSC puts customers first with its highly-acclaimed sales, service, and support networks worldwide.

About Audinate

Audinate Group Ltd (ASX:AD8) has a vision to pioneer the future of AV. Audinate’s award winning Dante AV over IP networking solution is the worldwide leader and used extensively in the professional live sound, commercial installation, broadcast, public address, and recording industries. Dante replaces traditional analogue cables by transmitting perfectly synchronized audio and video signals across large distances, to multiple locations at once, using nothing more than an Ethernet cable. Dante technology powers products available from hundreds of leading AV manufacturers around the world. Audinate is headquartered in Australia and has regional offices in the United States, United Kingdom and Hong Kong. The company’s ordinary shares are traded on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker code AD8. Dante and Audinate are registered trademarks of Audinate Group Ltd.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200505005234/en/