Audioboom : Change of Accounting Year End

AUDIOBOOM GROUP PLC    BOOM   JE00B5NFKB77

AUDIOBOOM GROUP PLC (BOOM)
News 
09/03/2018 | 10:32am CEST

3 September2018

Audioboom Group plc

("Audioboom" or the "Company")

Change of accounting year end

Audioboom Group plc (AIM:BOOM), the leading spoken word audio on-demand platform, announces that it will be changing its accounting reference date and financial year end from 30 November to 31 December.

As a result, the Company's next four financial reporting events will be as follows:

  • Publication of audited accounts for the 13 months to 31 December 2018, by 31 May 2019

  • Publication of unaudited interim accounts for the 6 months to 30 June 2019, by 30 September 2019

  • Publication of audited accounts for the 12 months to 31 December 2019, by 30 June 2020

  • Publication of unaudited interim accounts for the 6 months to 30 June 2020, by 30 September 2020

As announced on 15 May 2018, given that the Company will continue to derive the majority of its revenues in US Dollars yet currently reports its results in Sterling, the Company will move to reporting in US Dollars for the 13 months ending 31 December 2018 and thereafter.

Enquiries

Audioboom Group plc

Rob Proctor, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +44(0)20 7403 6688

Allenby Capital Limited (Nominated adviser and Joint Broker)

Tel: +44(0)20 3328 5656

David Hart /Alex Brearley/Asha Chotai

Novum Securities (Joint Broker)

Tel: +44(0)20 7399 9400

Colin Rowbury/Jon Belliss

Walbrook PR Limited (PR & IR Advisers)

Tel: +44(0)20 7933 8780

Paul Cornelius / Sam Allen

oraudioboom@walbrookpr.com

About Audioboom

Audioboom is a global podcasting platform that consolidates the business of on-demand audio, making content accessible, wide-reaching and profitable for podcasters, advertisers and brands. Audioboom operates internationally, with operations across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, and addresses the issue of disparate podcast services by putting all of the pieces of the puzzle together under one umbrella, creating a user-friendly, economical experience.

Audioboom hosts over 14,000 content channels, with key content partners including A+E Networks (US), Associated Press (US), The BBC (UK), "Casefile True Crime" (AUS), Edith Bowman (UK), "Felon True Crime Podcast" (AUS), "F1: Beyond The Grid" (UK), "Moneycontrol Podcast" (India), "News Roast" (UK), "No Such Thing As A Fish" (UK), "Pound for Pound with Jake Wood and Spencer Oliver" (UK), "Red FM" (India), Starburns Audio (US), "The Totally Football Show" (UK), "The True Geordie Podcast" (UK) and "Undisclosed" (US).

Original content produced by Audioboom includes "The 45th" (US), "Covert" (US), "Dead Man Talking" (UK/US), "I Almost Knew That" (India), "The Psychology Behind with Dr Linda Papadopoulos" (UK),"Ctrl Alt Win Podcast" (India), "Deliberations" (US), "It's Happening with Snooki & Joey" (US), "Mafia" (US), "Mission To Zyxx" (US), "Night Call" (US) and "The Russell Brand Podcast" (UK).

The platform receives over 60 million listens per month and allows partners to share their content via Apple Podcasts, BookMyShow, Deezer, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Saavn, Spotify, Stitcher, Facebook and Twitter as well as their own websites and mobile apps.

For more information on Audioboom visit audioboom.com.

Disclaimer

Audioboom Group plc published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 08:31:01 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Proctor CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Malcolm Robert Wall Non-Executive Chairman
Roger Charles Maddock Independent Non-Executive Director
Steven Miles Smith Non-Executive Director
Oli Walters Head-UK Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUDIOBOOM GROUP PLC-16.52%36
FACEBOOK-0.41%507 371
TWITTER INC46.52%26 790
MATCH GROUP INC59.85%14 075
LINE CORP9.64%10 825
SINA CORP-29.26%5 072
