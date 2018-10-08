Audioboom : Director / PDMR Shareholding

8 October 2018

Audioboom Group plc

("Audioboom" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Audioboom (AIM: BOOM), the leading spoken word audio on-demand platform, announces that on 5 October 2018, Michael Tobin OBE, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company, purchased 714,286 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1.40 pence per ordinary share. Following this purchase, Michael Tobin holds 1,890,756 ordinary shares in the Company, representing approximately 0.16 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Michael Tobin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Chairman b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Audioboom Group plc b) LEI 213800QO681575J97813 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of no par value in Audioboom Group plc Identification code (ISIN) for Audioboom Group plc ordinary shares: JE00B5NFKB77 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)Volume(s) 1.40p 714,286 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 5 October 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, XLON

Audioboom Group plc

About Audioboom

Audioboom is a global podcasting platform that consolidates the business of on-demand audio, making content accessible, wide-reaching and profitable for podcasters, advertisers and brands. Audioboom operates internationally, with operations across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, and addresses the issue of disparate podcast services by putting all of the pieces of the puzzle together under one umbrella, creating a user-friendly, economical experience.

Audioboom hosts over 14,000 content channels, with key partners including A+E Networks (US), Associated Press (US), Astonishing Legends (US), Casefile True Crime (AUS), Edith Bowman (UK), Felon True Crime Podcast (AUS), F1:Beyond The Grid(UK), Jonathan Ross (UK), Moneycontrol Podcast (India), No Such Thing As A Fish (UK), Red FM (India), Starburns Audio (US), The Cycling Podcast (UK), The Totally Football Show (UK), The True Geordie Podcast (UK) and Undisclosed (US).

Original content produced by Audioboom includes The 45th (US), Covert (US), I Almost Knew That (India), The Psychology Behind with Dr Linda Papadopoulos (UK), Ctrl Alt Win Podcast (India), Deliberations (US), It's Happening with Snooki & Joey (US), Mafia (US), Mission To Zyxx (US), Night Call (US) and The Russell Brand Podcast (UK).

The platform receives over 60 million listens per month and allows partners to share their content via Apple Podcasts, BookMyShow, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Spotify, Stitcher, Facebook and Twitter as well as their own websites and mobile apps.

For more information, visit audioboom.com.