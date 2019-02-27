Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Audioboom Group PLC    BOOM   JE00B5NFKB77

AUDIOBOOM GROUP PLC

(BOOM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/27 05:42:34 am
2.4 GBp   +15.66%
05:25aAUDIOBOOM : Director / PDMR Shareholding
PU
02/25AUDIOBOOM : Subscription to raise c. £1.5 million
PU
2018AUDIOBOOM : Director / PDMR Shareholding
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Audioboom : Director / PDMR Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 05:25am EST

27 February 2019

Audioboom Group plc

("Audioboom" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Audioboom (AIM: BOOM), the leading spoken word audio on-demand platform, was informed on 26 February 2019 that on 25 February 2019, Roger Maddock, a non-executive Director of the Company, purchased a total of 1,000,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1.9 pence per Ordinary Share.

As announced by the Company on 25 February 2019, the Ordinary Shares to be issued pursuant to the Subscription are expected to be admitted to trading on AIM on 28 February 2019. Therefore, as at today's date and following the above purchase, Roger Maddock holds 23,000,000 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 1.96 per cent. of the Company's current issued share capital.

Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement shall have the meanings given to such terms in the announcement issued by the Company on 25 February 2019.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Roger Maddock

2.

Reason for the Notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Audioboom Group plc

b)

LEI

213800QO681575J97813

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of no par value

ISIN: JE00B5NFKB77

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)

£0.019 per share

1,000,000

d)

Aggregated information:

·Aggregated volume

·Price

1,000,000 £0.019 per share

e)

Date of the transaction

25 February 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, XLON

Enquiries

Audioboom Group plc

Rob Proctor, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +44(0)20 7403 6688

Allenby Capital Limited (Nominated adviser and Joint Broker)

Tel: +44(0)20 3328 5656

David Hart /Alex Brearley/Asha Chotai

Novum Securities (Joint Broker)

Tel: +44(0)20 7399 9400

Colin Rowbury/Jon Belliss

Walbrook PR Limited (PR & IR Advisers)

Tel: +44(0)20 7933 8780

Paul Cornelius / Sam Allen

oraudioboom@walbrookpr.com

About Audioboom

Audioboom is a global podcasting platform that consolidates the business of on-demand audio, making content accessible, wide-reaching and profitable for podcasters, advertisers and brands. Audioboom operates internationally, with operations across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, and addresses the issue of disparate podcast services by putting all of the pieces of the puzzle together under one umbrella, creating a user-friendly, economical experience.

Audioboom hosts over 14,000 content channels, with key partners including A+E Networks (US), Associated Press (US), Astonishing Legends (US), Casefile True Crime (AUS), Edith Bowman (UK), Felon True Crime Podcast (AUS), F1:Beyond The Grid(UK), Jonathan Ross (UK), Moneycontrol Podcast (India), No Such Thing As A Fish (UK), Red FM (India), Starburns Audio (US), The Cycling Podcast (UK), The Totally Football Show (UK), The True Geordie Podcast (UK) and Undisclosed (US).

Original content produced by Audioboom includes The 45th (US), Covert (US), I Almost Knew That(India), The Psychology Behind with Dr Linda Papadopoulos (UK), Ctrl Alt Win Podcast (India), Deliberations (US), It's Happening with Snooki & Joey (US), Mafia (US), Mission To Zyxx (US), Night Call (US) and The Russell Brand Podcast (UK).

The platform receives over 60 million listens per month and allows partners to share their content via Apple Podcasts, BookMyShow, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Spotify, Stitcher, Facebook and Twitter as well as their own websites and mobile apps.

For more information, visit audioboom.com.

Disclaimer

Audioboom Group plc published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 10:24:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUDIOBOOM GROUP PLC
05:25aAUDIOBOOM : Director / PDMR Shareholding
PU
02/25AUDIOBOOM : Subscription to raise c. £1.5 million
PU
2018AUDIOBOOM : Director / PDMR Shareholding
PU
2018AUDIOBOOM : Director / PDMR Shareholding
PU
2018AUDIOBOOM : Trading Update
PU
2018AUDIOBOOM : Director / PDMR Shareholding
PU
2018AUDIOBOOM : Director / PDMR Shareholding
PU
2018AUDIOBOOM : Michael Tobin Purchased 188,508 Shares of Audioboom Group Plc Shares
AQ
2018AUDIOBOOM : Director / PDMR Shareholding
PU
2018AUDIOBOOM : Director / PDMR Shareholding
PU
More news
Chart AUDIOBOOM GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Audioboom Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUDIOBOOM GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Proctor CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Michael Tobin Non-Executive Chairman
Brad Clarke Chief Financial Officer & Director
Roger Charles Maddock Independent Non-Executive Director
Steven Miles Smith Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUDIOBOOM GROUP PLC107.50%32
FACEBOOK25.20%468 425
TWITTER7.90%23 779
MATCH GROUP INC29.41%15 392
LINE CORP11.61%9 002
SINA CORP28.62%4 919
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.