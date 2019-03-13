Log in
AUDIOBOOM GROUP PLC

(BOOM)
Audioboom : PDMR / PCA Dealing

03/13/2019 | 10:44am EDT

13 March 2019

Audioboom Group plc

("Audioboom" or the "Company")

PDMR/PCA Dealing

Audioboom (AIM: BOOM), the leading global podcast company, announces that it has today been notified that Candy Ventures SARL, a company controlled by Nicholas Candy, has increased its holding in the Company to 292,010,278 ordinary shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), which is equivalent to 22.66 per cent. of the Company's total issued ordinary share capital.

Nicholas Candy is a 90 per cent. shareholder of Candy Ventures SARL. Following the purchases by Candy Ventures SARL described above, Nicholas Candy is directly and indirectly interested in a total of 305,010,278 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 23.67 per cent. of the Company's issued ordinary share capital, which includes the 292,010,278 Ordinary Shares held via Candy Ventures SARL.

Candy Ventures SARL is a person closely associated with Steven Smith, a non-executive director of the Company, who is a person discharging managerial responsibilities. The FCA notification, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, is appended below.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Candy Ventures SARL

2.

Reason for the Notification

a)

Position/status

Candy Ventures SARL is a person closely associated with Audioboom Group plc's Non-Executive Director, Steven Smith who is a person discharging managerial responsibilities

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Audioboom Group plc

b)

LEI

213800QO681575J97813

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of no par value

ISIN: JE00B5NFKB77

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) 2.25pVolume(s) 500,000

d)

Aggregated information: ·Aggregated volume ·Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

12 March 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, XLON

Enquiries

Audioboom Group plc

Rob Proctor, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +44(0)20 7403 6688

Allenby Capital Limited (Nominated adviser and Joint

Tel: +44(0)20 3328 5656

Broker)

David Hart /Alex Brearley/Asha Chotai

Novum Securities (Joint Broker)

Tel: +44(0)20 7399 9400

Colin Rowbury/Jon Belliss

Walbrook PR Limited (PR & IR Advisers)

Tel: +44(0)20 7933 8780

Paul Cornelius / Sam Allen

oraudioboom@walbrookpr.com

About Audioboom

Audioboom is the leading global podcast company, consolidating the business of on-demand audio, making content accessible, wide-reaching and profitable for podcasters, advertisers and brands. Audioboom operates internationally, with operations and global partnerships across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, and addresses the issue of disparate podcast services by putting all of the pieces of the puzzle together under one umbrella, creating a user-friendly, economical experience.

Audioboom hosts over 13,000 content channels, with key partners including A+E Networks (US), Associated Press (US), 'Astonishing Legends' (US), 'Casefile True Crime' (AUS), Edith Bowman (UK), 'Felon True Crime Podcast' (AUS), Jonathan Ross (UK), 'Moneycontrol Podcast' (India), 'No Such Thing As A Fish' (UK), Red FM (India), Starburns Audio (US), 'The Cycling Podcast' (UK), 'The Totally Football Show' (UK), 'The True Geordie Podcast' (UK) and 'Undisclosed' (US).

Original content produced by Audioboom includes 'The 45th' (US), 'Covert' (US), 'I Almost Knew That' (India), 'The Psychology Behind with Dr Linda Papadopoulos' (UK), 'Ctrl Alt Win Podcast' (India), 'Deliberations' (US), 'It's Happening with Snooki & Joey' (US), 'Mafia' (US), 'Mission To Zyxx' (US),' Night Call' (US) and 'The Russell Brand Podcast' (UK).

The platform receives over 60 million listens per month and allows partners to share their content via Apple Podcasts, BookMyShow, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Spotify, Stitcher, Facebook and Twitter as well as their own websites and mobile apps.

For more information, visit audioboom.com.

Disclaimer

Audioboom Group plc published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 14:43:02 UTC
