Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Audioboom Group PLC       JE00B5NFKB77

AUDIOBOOM GROUP PLC
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote London Stock Exchange - 06/21
197.5 GBp   -1.25%
12:17pTR-1 : Notification of Major Interest in Shares
PU
08/07AUDIOBOOM : PDMR/PCA Dealing
PU
08/07AUDIOBOOM : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

TR-1: Notification of Major Interest in Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 12:17pm EDT

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are at-

AUDIOBOOM GROUP PLC

tachedii:

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer

(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii: Issue of new ordinary shares

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Nicholas Anthony Christopher Candy

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

London, UK

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or

2 September 2019

reachedvi:

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

3 September 2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights at-

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial instru-

Total of both in %

tached to shares (to-

voting rights of is-

ments

(8.A + 8.B)

tal of 8. A)

suervii

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Resulting situation

on the date on which

26.08%

26.08%

14,006,757

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

notification (if

25.72%

25.72%

applicable)

1

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.2.1)

(DTR5.2.1)

Ordinary

Shares/JE00B5NFK

70,000

3,582,602

0.50%

25.58%

B77

SUBTOTAL 8. A

3,652,602

26.08%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Number of voting rights

Type of financial in-

Expiration

Exercise/

that may be acquired if

% of voting rights

strument

datex

Conversion Periodxi

the instrument is

exercised/converted.

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or

Number of

Conversion Pe-

cash

% of voting rights

instrument

datex

voting rights

riod xi

settlementxii

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxivX (please add additional rows as necessary)

% of voting rights if it

% of voting rights

Total of both if it

through financial in-

equals or is higher

equals or is higher

Namexv

struments if it equals

than the notifiable

than the notifiable

or is higher than the

threshold

threshold

notifiable threshold

Candy Ventures Sarl

25.58%

25.58%

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

N/A

The number and % of voting rights held

N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held

N/A

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion

London

Date of completion

3 September 2019

3

Disclaimer

Audioboom Group plc published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 16:16:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AUDIOBOOM GROUP PLC
12:17pTR-1 : Notification of Major Interest in Shares
PU
08/07AUDIOBOOM : PDMR/PCA Dealing
PU
08/07AUDIOBOOM : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
07/18AUDIOBOOM : Half Year Report
PU
06/20AUDIOBOOM : Result of AGM and further re share consolidation
PU
06/17AUDIOBOOM : Podcast Content Funding Guarantee Arrangement
PU
05/21AUDIOBOOM : Result of EGM
PU
04/04AUDIOBOOM : posts record revenue as passion for podcasts continues
AQ
04/03AUDIOBOOM : 1Q19 Trading Update
PU
03/25AUDIOBOOM : PDMR/PCA Dealing
PU
More news
Chart AUDIOBOOM GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Audioboom Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Proctor CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Michael Tobin Non-Executive Chairman
Brad Clarke Chief Financial Officer & Director
Roger Charles Maddock Independent Non-Executive Director
Steven Miles Smith Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUDIOBOOM GROUP PLC97.50%35
FACEBOOK41.64%529 707
TWITTER48.40%32 892
MATCH GROUP INC98.27%23 827
LINE CORP2.16%8 524
SINA CORP-23.25%2 863
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group