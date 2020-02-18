Audioboom : Form 8.3 – Audioboom Group plc

Form 8.3 - Audioboom Group plc - RNS - London Stock Exchange
(a)
Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the
offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the
dealing (if any)
Class of relevant security:
Ordinary shares of no par value
Interests
Short positions
Number
%
Number
%
(1) Relevant securities owned
339,350
2.42
and/or controlled:
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
(3) Stock-settled derivatives
(including options) and
agreements to purchase/sell:
TOTAL:
339,350
2.42
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
option
relates
Exercise
Class of
Product
Exercising/
Number of
Exercise price
relevant
description
exercised
securities
per unit
security
e.g. call option
against
Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of relevant
Nature of dealing
Details
Price per unit (if
security
e.g. subscription,
applicable)
conversion
4. OTHER INFORMATION
Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
None
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to
which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
None
(c)
Attachments
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?
NO
Date of disclosure:
18 February 2020
Contact name:
David Evans
Telephone number*:
