Audioboom : Form 8.3 – Audioboom Group plc

18/02/2020 Form 8.3 - Audioboom Group plc - RNS - London Stock Exchange (a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any) Class of relevant security: Ordinary shares of no par value Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned 339,350 2.42 and/or controlled: (2) Cash-settled derivatives: (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: TOTAL: 339,350 2.42 All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit security securities Ordinary share Purchase 48,000 £2.70

