AUDIOBOOM GROUP PLC

(BOOM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/27 11:35:18 am
230 GBp   -4.17%
12:42pAUDIOBOOM : Form 8.3 – Audioboom Group plc
PU
02/24AUDIOBOOM : Form 8.3 – Audioboom Group plc
PU
02/20AUDIOBOOM : Form 8.3 – Audioboom Group plc
PU
Audioboom : Form 8.3 – Audioboom Group plc

02/27/2020 | 12:42pm EST

27/02/2020

Regulatory Story

  • Form 8.3 - Audioboom Group PLCReleased 15:42 27-Feb-2020

RNS Number : 3975E

David Evans

27 February 2020

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES

REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1.

KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

David Evans

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short

n/a

positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is

insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and

beneficiaries must be named.

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose

Audioboom Group plc

relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an

n/a

offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity

of offeror/offeree:

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

26 February 2020

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest

practicable date prior to the disclosure

(f)

In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the

n/a

discloser making disclosures in respect of any

other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state

"N/A"

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or

(b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

  1. Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

Ordinary shares of no par value

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1)

Relevant securities owned

361,050

2.58

and/or controlled:

(2)

Cash-settled derivatives:

(3)

Stock-settled derivatives

(including options) and

agreements to purchase/sell:

TOTAL:

361,050

2.58

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

  1. Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

  1. Purchases and sales

Class of relevant

Purchase/sale

Number of

Price per unit

security

securities

Ordinary share

Purchase

21,700

£2.30

  1. Cash-settledderivative transactions

Class of

Product

Nature of dealing

Number of

Price per

relevant

description

e.g. opening/closing a

reference

unit

security

e.g. CFD

long/short position,

securities

increasing/reducing a

long/short position

  1. Stock-settledderivative transactions (including options)
  1. Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class

Product

Writing,

Number

Exercise

Type

Expiry

Option

of

description

purchasing,

of

price

e.g.

date

money

relevant

e.g. call

selling,

securities

per unit

American,

paid/

security

option

varying etc.

to which

European

received

option

etc.

per unit

relates

  1. Exercise

Class of

Product

Exercising/

Number of

Exercise price

relevant

description

exercised

securities

per unit

security

e.g. call option

against

  1. Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant

Nature of dealing

Details

Price per unit (if

security

e.g. subscription,

applicable)

conversion

4. OTHER INFORMATION

  1. Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

  1. Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

  1. the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
  2. the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

(c)

Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO

Date of disclosure:

27 February 2020

Contact name:

David Evans

Telephone number*:

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory

Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided contact information has been provided to the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at

www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange.

END

RETUBOVRRSUUUAR

Disclaimer

Audioboom Group plc published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
