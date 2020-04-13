Log in
AUDIOCODES LTD.

AUDIOCODES LTD.

(AUDC)
AudioCodes : Apr 13, 2020 | AudioCodes Reschedules First Quarter 2020 Reporting Date

04/13/2020 | 09:33am EDT

Lod, Israel - April 6, 2020 - AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC) Press Release

AudioCodes, a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace, will release financial results for its first quarter 2020 on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, before the market open on NASDAQ, reflecting the quarterly period ended March 31, 2020. AudioCodes' financial results will be released over the news wires and will also be posted on its corporate website.

On Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, AudioCodes will conduct a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2020 results, which will be webcasted simultaneously. The call will be hosted by Shabtai Adlersberg, AudioCodes' President and Chief Executive Officer, and Niran Baruch, AudioCodes' Chief Financial Officer.

Investors are invited to listen to the call live by dialing 877-407-0778 in the USA or +1 201-689-8565 internationally or via webcast on the AudioCodes investor website at www.audiocodes.com/investors-lobby. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will be available on the AudioCodes investor website approximately two hours after the conference call has ended.

Disclaimer

AudioCodes Ltd. published this content on 13 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2020 13:32:07 UTC
