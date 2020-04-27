AudioCodes : Apr 27, 2020 | Google and AudioCodes Collaborate to Bring Telephony Voice Services to Google Dialogflow Virtual Agents

Lod, Israel - March 30, 2020 - AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC) Press Release



AudioCodes, a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace, today announced a range of solutions to support the growing trend for work-at-home employees and contact center agents and ensure business continuity in times of pandemic and other health issues requiring social distancing or office shutdown. Based on AudioCodes field-proven, high quality software and hardware voice products, these solutions deliver reliable and secure voice communications for work-at-home employees using a variety of unified communications and contact center platforms. The work-at-home solutions provided by AudioCodes focus on Microsoft Teams users, remote contact center agents and secure, VPN-less voice connectivity.

Microsoft Teams is the ultimate tool for enterprise collaboration and productivity and is ideally suited to effective home-working when combined with enterprise quality voice from AudioCodes, the experts in voice-enabling Microsoft Teams. AudioCodes Mediant SBCs are certified for Direct Routing to ensure seamless inbound and outbound calling for Teams users. In addition, with AudioCodes IP phones remote workers can enjoy the full Teams experience including high quality voice calls, Active Directory integration and presence monitoring. In a recent corporate blog, Microsoft is indicating they are seeing 775 percent increase of cloud services in regions that have enforced social distancing or shelter in place orders. In addition, Microsoft recently reported over 44 million daily active users, up from 20 million in November 2019

For work-at-home contact center agents AudioCodes has an easy to deploy and operate solution that leverages WebRTC and the Opus codec for native browser-based toll quality audio over the unmanaged internet, even at peak load times. The solution integrates with existing contact center solutions and includes an SBC with integrated WebRTC gateway for remote worker connectivity. Opus transcoding combined with end-to-end security and voice quality monitoring are used to ensure quality and performance goals are met. Agents can take advantage of AudioCodes' WebRTC based softphone or SIP IP phones for clear and reliable voice calls.

For businesses with on-premises IP PBXs or UC systems, AudioCodes SBCs offer highly secure, VPN-less connectivity for remote workers with advanced media processing and voice coder capabilities that deliver excellent quality. Furthermore, AudioCodes SBCs support browser-based communications (WebRTC) reducing the complexity and cost involved with downloadable communication clients.

A vital element of all the above-mentioned work-at-home solutions is the AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) voice network management system. OVOC delivers centralized management of voice network devices and end-to-end quality of experience monitoring in a single, intuitive web-based application. By offering comprehensive troubleshooting and root cause analysis capabilities, OVOC assists IT staff in ensuring a smooth communications experience for both on-premises and work-at-home employees.

'With the recent Covid-19 outbreak imposing business lockdowns and social distancing regulations that challenge traditional working routines, businesses of all sizes are seeking ways to sustain business operations,' said Nimrode Borovsky, VP and General Manager, Enterprise, at AudioCodes. 'With our range of high quality, versatile voice-enabling products and solutions, AudioCodes is well positioned to deliver reliable, cost-effective solutions that ensure work-at-home employees and agents remain connected and productive.'

To learn more about AudioCodes work-at-home solutions, please visit www.audiocodes.com