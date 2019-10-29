AudioCodes : Oct 29, 2019 | AudioCodes Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Lod, Israel - October 7, 2019 - AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC) Press Release

AudioCodes, a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace, will release financial results for its third quarter 2019 on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, before the market opens on NASDAQ, reflecting the quarterly period ended September 30, 2019. AudioCodes' financial results will be released over the news wires and will also be posted on its corporate website.

On October 29, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, AudioCodes will conduct a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2019 results, which will be webcasted simultaneously. The call will be hosted by Shabtai Adlersberg, AudioCodes' President and Chief Executive Officer, and Niran Baruch, AudioCodes' Chief Financial Officer.

Investors are invited to listen to the call live by dialing 877-407-0778 in the USA or +1 201-689-8565 internationally or via webcast on the AudioCodes investor website at https://www.audiocodes.com/investors-lobby. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will be available on the AudioCodes investor website approximately two hours after the conference call has ended.