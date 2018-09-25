AudioCodes : to Deliver End-to-End Voice Quality Monitoring of Microsoft Teams

LOD, Israel, Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

AudioCodes' (NASDAQ: AUDC) session border controllers (SBCs) support Direct Routing, delivering seamless PSTN and SIP trunk voice connectivity for Microsoft Teams environments

Direct Routing support enables AudioCodes SBCs to connect directly to the Teams service, providing end-to-end visibility into Teams calls, for both Teams clients and IP phones

AudioCodes SBCs report end to end voice experience information to the One Voice Operations Center (OVOC)

Solution is uniquely based on the combination of Microsoft reported quality parameters, with SIP trunking quality information collected by AudioCodes SBC

OVOC voice quality monitoring helps network administrators identify trends and quality issues in order to prevent potentially service-affecting problems

AudioCodes will be showcasing its products and solutions for Microsoft Teams and Skype for Business environments at Microsoft Ignite 2018 in Orlando, FL , September 24-28 2018 , booth #1829

AudioCodes, a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace, today announced that it has worked with Microsoft to deliver end-to-end voice quality monitoring for Microsoft Teams environments. The new monitoring capabilities are facilitated by AudioCodes' Microsoft-certified Mediant session border controllers (SBCs) in collaboration with the One Voice Operations Center (OVOC), both components of the AudioCodes One Voice for Microsoft 365 portfolio of products and solutions for Microsoft voice implementations.

AudioCodes was one of the first vendors whose session border controllers (SBCs) were certified for Direct Routing functionality, enabling seamless PSTN and SIP trunk voice connectivity for Teams environments. Support for Direct Routing means that AudioCodes SBCs connect directly to the Teams Front End servers giving them end-to-end visibility into Teams calls. Call quality information is extracted from Microsoft reports, combined with relevant parameters collected from SIP trunks and reported to the One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) centralized network and monitoring tool. OVOC analyzes the call quality information to help network administrators identify trends and troubleshoot issues which could result in service-affecting problems. AudioCodes also plans to support Microsoft's Event Hub API in the future, which will enable quality monitoring of calls between individual Teams clients.

"For over ten years, AudioCodes has been committed to delivering enhanced voice solutions for Microsoft unified communications offerings," said Nimrode Borovsky, VP global marketing at AudioCodes. "Our support for end-to-end voice quality monitoring in Microsoft Teams environments enhances our One Voice portfolio designed to ease and accelerate adoption of Microsoft Teams as an intelligent communications solution."

Nikolay Muravlynannikov, Principal Program Manager, Microsoft Corp. said, "We are pleased to continue our collaboration with AudioCodes, offering new innovative solutions that deliver real value to our customers. AudioCodes quickly identifies customer needs and delivers effective solutions, which strengthens our collaboration and the overall Microsoft solution."

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) (TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

