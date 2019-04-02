AudioCodes Israel : Apr 02, 2019 | AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2019 Conference in Tel Aviv, Israel

Lod, Israel - February 25, 2019 - AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC) Press Release

AudioCodes, a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace, today announced that its session border controller (SBC) and IP phone products have been selected by Colt Technology Services, a leading business voice and high bandwidth connectivity provider, for deployment in its Intelligent Communications service based on Microsoft Teams and Skype for Business. The AudioCodes products are designed to offer high-quality and reliable voice services to Colt's customers in thirteen countries across Europe.

Colt's SIP trunk together with AudioCodes Mediant 800 SBC can be deployed to deliver high-quality voice services with Microsoft Teams Direct Routing in a seamless and easy way. For customers using Skype for Business Online, Colt's SIP trunk connectivity can be achieved by deploying the same SBC model as a Cloud Connector Edition appliance.

The AudioCodes IP phones offered by Colt to its customers range from the entry-level 405HD device to the mid-range 445HD and high-end executive 450HD. AudioCodes' family of IP phones includes models that are certified by Microsoft and support seamless Teams and Skype for Business integration including presence indication. The phones offer high-definition voice quality with built-in support for wideband codecs such as SILK and Opus.

Colt's customers can use the AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) management suite to manage and monitor their entire deployment simply from a single, central location. OVOC alleviates the complexity of managing a large voice network, enabling devices to be configured remotely, voice quality to be monitored in real time and network issues to be resolved promptly and efficiently.

'Organisations everywhere are looking to adopt cloud-based communications solutions to power their digital transformations and next wave of business growth,' said Peter Coppens, Vice President Product Portfolio, Colt Technology Services. 'Working with AudioCodes gives our customers the flexibility and connectivity they need to ensure that the move to an Intelligent Communications solution is as cost effective and as smooth as possible.'

'We are delighted that our SBC and IP phone products are an integral part of Colt's Intelligent Communications solution,' said Nimrode Borovsky, VP Global Marketing at AudioCodes. 'As more and more operators begin offering hosted unified communications services from the cloud, AudioCodes provides a single source for all voice infrastructure needs with a broad portfolio of field-proven and reliable Microsoft-certified products and solutions to suit any customer requirements.'