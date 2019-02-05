AudioCodes Israel : Introducing AudioCodes Voice.AI Gateway

LOD, Israel, Feb. 5, 2019 Highlights

The new AudioCodes Voice.AI gateway is a flexible and scalable solution for integrating bots and cognitive voice services with private and public voice communication networks and solutions

The AudioCodes Voice.AI Gateway is multi-cloud in nature, offering integration and orchestration of multiple cloud services including Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud Platform (GCP)

IT web developers, system integrators, service providers and contact center vendors can leverage the AudioCodes Voice.AI gateway to develop advanced bot and cognitive voice-powered business applications

Bots and cognitive voice services facilitate intelligent voice interactions between users and services, and generate actionable insights from human conversations

Bots integrate well into a diverse range of business processes, increasing efficiency and productivity

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace, today announced the introduction of the AudioCodes Voice.AI Gateway, a flexible and scalable solution for integrating bots and cognitive voice services with private and public voice communications networks and solutions. Designed with an intrinsically multi-cloud approach, the AudioCodes Voice.AI Gateway offers orchestration of multiple public cloud services, including Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

Bots and cognitive voice services are increasingly being employed to facilitate intelligent voice interactions between users and services and to generate actionable insights from human conversations. Bots integrate well into a diverse range of business processes, increasing efficiency and productivity. Popular bot services found in the market today cover applications such as customer self-service, information delivery and enterprise productivity. According to a recent market report, the global bot market was worth USD 864.9 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 3146.4 million by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 24.1% over the period 2018 – 2023.

Enterprise IT web developers, system integrators, service providers and contact center vendors can leverage the AudioCodes Voice.AI Gateway to develop advanced bot and cognitive voice-powered business applications and make them accessible via IP PBX, Unified Communications, SIP Trunk and WebRTC communication solutions and services.

The AudioCodes Voice.AI Gateway is available today for controlled proof-of-concept trials, connecting SIP and WebRTC networks and users to Microsoft Azure's bot framework.

"Voice is the most natural and intuitive way for humans to communicate with each other and with automated services," said Yehuda Herscovici, vice president of Product at AudioCodes. "Building on over two decades of successful innovation in voice technology, the AudioCodes Voice.AI Gateway extends our broad portfolio of products and solutions, enabling customers to deliver advanced cognitive voice services within contact center and enterprise communication environments."

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

Statements concerning AudioCodes' business outlook or future economic performance; product introductions and plans and objectives related thereto; and statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements'' as that term is defined under U.S. Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the effect of global economic conditions in general and conditions in AudioCodes' industry and target markets in particular; shifts in supply and demand; market acceptance of new products and the demand for existing products; the impact of competitive products and pricing on AudioCodes' and its customers' products and markets; timely product and technology development, upgrades and the ability to manage changes in market conditions as needed; possible need for additional financing; the ability to satisfy covenants in the Company's loan agreements; possible disruptions from acquisitions; the ability of AudioCodes to successfully integrate the products and operations of acquired companies into AudioCodes' business; and other factors detailed in AudioCodes' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. AudioCodes assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.

©2019 AudioCodes Ltd. All rights reserved. AudioCodes, AC, HD VoIP, HD VoIP Sounds Better, IPmedia, Mediant, MediaPack, What's Inside Matters, OSN, SmartTAP, User Management Pack, VMAS, VoIPerfect, VoIPerfectHD, Your Gateway To VoIP, 3GX, VocaNom, AudioCodes One Voice and CloudBond are trademarks or registered trademarks of AudioCodes Limited. All other products or trademarks are property of their respective owners. Product specifications are subject to change without notice.

