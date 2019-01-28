AudioCodes : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

LOD, Israel, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Highlights

Quarterly revenues increased by 10.5% year-over-year to $45.8 million ;

full 2018 year revenues increased by 12.4% to $176.2 million ;

full 2018 year service revenues increased by 14.4% to $56.3 million ;

Quarterly GAAP gross margin percentage was 62.6%; quarterly Non-GAAP gross margin percentage was 63.0%;

Quarterly GAAP operating margin percentage was 11.2%; quarterly Non-GAAP operating margin percentage was 13.7%;

Cash flow from operating activities was $11.6 million for the quarter and $25.6 million for the full year;

for the quarter and for the full year; Quarterly GAAP net income was $4.5 million , or $0.15 per diluted share;

Quarterly Non-GAAP net income was $6.3 million , or $0.20 per diluted share;

full 2018 year Non-GAAP net income was $20.0 million , or $0.65 per diluted share;

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year periods ended December 31, 2018.

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2018 were $45.8 million, compared to $44.5 million for the third quarter of 2018 and $41.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Revenues were $176.2 million in 2018 compared to $156.7 million in 2017.

Net income was $4.5 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $672,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2017. Net income in 2018 was $13.5 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to $4.0 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, in 2017.

On a Non-GAAP basis, net income was $6.3 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $3.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter last year. Non-GAAP net income in 2018 was $20.0 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, compared to $12.2 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, in 2017.

Non-GAAP net income excludes: (i) share-based compensation expenses; (ii) amortization expenses related to intangible assets; (iii) expenses related to deferred payments and income due to revaluation of an earn-out liability, each in connection with the acquisition of Active Communications Europe; and (iv) non-cash deferred tax benefit or expenses. A reconciliation of net income on a GAAP basis to a non-GAAP basis is provided in the tables that accompany the condensed consolidated financial statements contained in this press release.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $11.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $25.6 million for 2018. Cash and cash equivalents, long- and short-term bank deposits and long- and short-term marketable securities were $65.4 million as of December 31, 2018 compared to $58.7 million as of December 31, 2017. The increase in cash and cash equivalents, long- and short-term bank deposits and long- and short-term marketable securities was the result of cash provided by operating activities offset, in part, by the use of cash in 2018 for the continued repurchasing of the Company's ordinary shares pursuant to its share repurchase program and for the payment of a cash dividend.

"We are pleased to report record financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018," said Shabtai Adlersberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of AudioCodes.

"2018 was a very strong year for us, our most successful year ever, and a very important milestone in our mission of building a strong and successful voice networking business for years to come. Growing our top line revenue by 12.4% year-over-year, improving non-GAAP annual operating income to 11.7% from 8.2% in the prior year, and growing non-GAAP annual net income by 64.9% compared to 2017, all demonstrate the strength of our Company's performance. A key factor driving this significant growth is the strength in our UC-SIP business which increased more than 30% year-over-year. Our success in growing our UC-SIP business is intertwined with the continued trend of digital transformation and transition towards a digital workplace. Our continued investment in building a solid foundation for the Company is echoed in a strong industry position and successful execution in the markets we serve.

"In 2018, we continued to lead the Enterprise Voice segment with voice connectivity solutions, and continued to invest in the recently announced voice.ai business unit, an investment which is already bearing fruit. Looking forward, and based on current business momentum, we are confident in our ability to continue to expand our business in 2019 and beyond. We plan to continue our investment in future offerings, and focus on the return on investment to our shareholders."

Share Buy Back Program

As of December 31, 2018, AudioCodes had acquired an aggregate of 17.6 million of its ordinary shares since August 2014 for an aggregate consideration of $94.1 million. During the quarter ended December 31, 2018, AudioCodes acquired 250,000 of its ordinary shares under its share repurchase program for a total consideration of $2.8 million. During 2018, AudioCodes acquired 1.8 million of its ordinary shares for a total consideration of $14.3 million.

In January 2019, AudioCodes received court approval in Israel to purchase up to an aggregate of $12 million ("Permitted Amount") of additional ordinary shares pursuant to its share repurchase program. The court approval also permits AudioCodes to declare a dividend of any part of the Permitted Amount during the approved validity period. The current court approval will expire on July 1, 2019.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

Summary financial data follows

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands



December 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

(Unaudited)

(Audited) ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,503

$ 24,235 Short-term and restricted bank deposits 11,181

2,739 Short-term marketable securities and accrued interest 19,602

7,087 Trade receivables, net 19,080

22,059 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 5,203

4,693 Inventories 23,302

16,563 Total current assets 109,871

77,376







LONG-TERM ASSETS:





Long-term and restricted bank deposits $ 3,094

$ 4,207 Long-term marketable securities -

20,475 Deferred tax assets 4,350

6,685 Severance pay funds 17,518

20,138 Total long-term assets 24,962

51,505







PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 3,865

3,835







GOODWILL, INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND OTHER, NET 37,475

38,222







Total assets $ 176,173

$ 170,938







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Current maturities of long-term bank loans $ 2,487

$ 2,519 Trade payables 6,188

5,639 Other payables and accrued expenses 20,269

20,786 Deferred revenues 22,800

16,417 Total current liabilities 51,744

45,361







LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:





Accrued severance pay $ 18,728

$ 21,228 Long-term bank loans 3,687

6,237 Deferred revenues and other liabilities 7,466

5,731 Total long-term liabilities 29,881

33,196







Total shareholders' equity 94,548

92,381 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 176,173

$ 170,938

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data



Year ended

Three months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited) Revenues:













Products $ 119,887

$ 107,482

$ 30,650

$ 28,032 Services 56,336

49,257

15,127

13,386 Total Revenues 176,223

156,739

45,777

41,418 Cost of revenues:













Products 51,878

47,445

13,450

12,204 Services 13,739

11,449

3,668

3,090 Total Cost of revenues 65,617

58,894

17,118

15,294 Gross profit 110,606

97,845

28,659

26,124 Operating expenses:













Research and development, net 34,661

30,348

9,035

8,126 Selling and marketing 49,335

48,954

11,958

12,405 General and administrative 10,251

8,893

2,538

2,356 Total operating expenses 94,247

88,195

23,531

22,887 Operating income 16,359

9,650

5,128

3,237 Financial income (expenses), net 228

(10)

42

(4) Income before taxes on income 16,587

9,640

5,170

3,233 Taxes on income, net (3,094)

(5,610)

(640)

(2,561) Net income $ 13,493

$ 4,030

$ 4,530

$ 672 Basic net earnings per share $ 0.47

$ 0.13

$ 0.16

$ 0.02 Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.45

$ 0.13

$ 0.15

$ 0.02 Weighted average number of shares used in

computing basic net earnings per share

(in thousands) 28,928

31,104

29,147

29,915 Weighted average number of shares used in

computing diluted net earnings per share

(in thousands) 30,220

32,168

30,525

31,071

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data



Year ended

Three months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited) GAAP net income $ 13,493

$ 4,030

$ 4,530

$ 672 GAAP net earnings per share $ 0.45

$ 0.13

$ 0.15

$ 0.02 Cost of revenues:













Share-based compensation (1) 186

84

48

25 Amortization expenses (2) 667

696

145

174

853

780

193

199 Research and development, net:













Share-based compensation (1) 651

383

206

105 Deferred payments expenses (3) -

198

-

62

651

581

206

167 Selling and marketing:













Share-based compensation (1) 1,238

1,024

377

245 Amortization expenses (2) 60

116

15

26

1,298

1,140

392

271 General and administrative:













Share-based compensation (1) 1,212

816

358

251 Revaluation of earn-out liability (4) 200

(118)

-

(118)

1,412

698

358

133 Income taxes:













Deferred tax (5) 2,334

4,922

582

2,362 Non-GAAP net income $ 20,041

$ 12,151

$ 6,261

$ 3,804 Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share $ 0.65

$ 0.37

$ 0.20

$ 0.12















(1) Share-based compensation expenses related to options and restricted share units granted to employees and others. (2) Excluding amortization of intangible assets related to the acquisitions of Mailvision and Active Communications Europe assets. (3) Excluding expenses related to deferred payments in connection with the acquisition of Active Communications Europe. (4) Revaluation of earn-out liability in connection with the acquisition of Active Communications Europe. (5) Non-cash deferred tax expenses (benefit).

Note: Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that non-GAAP information is useful because it can enhance the understanding of its ongoing economic performance and therefore uses internally this non-GAAP information to evaluate and manage its operations. The Company has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of operating results in a manner similar to how the Company analyzes its operating results and because many comparable companies report this type of information.





AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands





Year ended

Three months ended



December 31,

December 31,



2018

2017

2018

2017



(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income

$ 13,493

$ 4,030

$ 4,530

$ 672 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to

net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

2,309

2,438

643

579 Amortization of marketable securities premiums

and accretion of discounts, net

353

570

82

95 Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay, net

120

(31)

77

(263) Share-based compensation expenses

3,287

2,307

989

626 Decrease in long-term deferred tax assets, net

2,251

4,838

562

2,341 Decrease (increase) in accrued interest and

exchange rate effect of loans, marketable

securities and bank deposits

(32)

403

47

152 Decrease in trade receivables, net

2,979

3,389

7,374

2,538 Decrease (increase) in other receivables and

prepaid expenses

(330)

(1,316)

2,803

473 Increase in inventories

(6,991)

(230)

(1,491)

(132) Increase (decrease) in trade payables

549

(2,071)

(439)

244 Increase (decrease) in other payables and

accrued expenses

(835)

1,798

(3,596)

204 Increase in deferred revenues

8,427

1,640

35

831 Net cash provided by operating activities

25,580

17,765

11,616

8,360 Cash flows from investing activities:















Investment in short-term deposits

(8,436)

-

(4,936)

- Proceeds from short-term deposits

-

662

-

166 Proceeds from long-term deposits

1,107

1,200

300

300 Proceeds from redemption of marketable securities

7,577

8,116

6,000

2,766 Purchase of property and equipment

(1,340)

(1,574)

(362)

(533) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(1,092)

8,404

1,002

2,699























































AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands





Year ended

Three months ended



December 31,

December 31,



2018

2017

2018

2017



(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited) Cash flows from financing activities:















Purchase of treasury share

(14,321)

(25,563)

(2,752)

(9,015) Repayment of long-term bank loans

(2,508)

(3,504)

(621)

(626) Cash dividends paid to shareholders

(5,761)

-

-

- Payment related to the acquisition of ACS

(151)

-

-

- Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of options and warrants

5,521

2,789

938

777 Net cash used in financing activities

(17,220)

(26,278)

(2,435)

(8,864)

















Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

7,268

(109)

10,183

2,195 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

24,235

$ 24,344

21,320

$ 22,040 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$ 31,503

$ 24,235

$ 31,503

$ 24,235

