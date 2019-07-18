AudioEye : Expands Relationship to Become Dealer.com's Premier Partner for Digital Accessibility

TUCSON, Ariz., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE), a leading developer of digital accessibility solutions that provide barrier-free website access for individuals with disabilities, has entered into a premier partnership with Dealer.com, a Cox Automotive brand. This relationship amplifies the commitment from Dealer.com to further expand and accelerate the adoption of AudioEye in the automotive industry, making it easier and more cost-effective for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) seeking to adopt ADA-compliance strategies that extend to their retailers. The partnership prioritizes digital accessibility as leading car brands seek to ensure ADA compliance across their digital ecosystems, including the dealer marketers representing their brands online.

"We are thrilled to expand our relationship between Dealer.com and AudioEye," said Bob George, associate vice president, Products for Dealer.com. "As we continue to introduce new digital solutions to make buying, selling, owning and using cars easier for everyone, it's crucial these solutions are barrier-free so that every individual is able to use them for their advantage."

"Our expanded partnership with Dealer.com will allow us to offer more of their clients a practical and affordable path to achieving a holistic, trusted and sustainable web accessibility strategy, ensuring compliance with ADA-related requirements and Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1," said Sean Bradley, AudioEye co-founder, president and chief strategy officer. "With Dealer.com leveraging its market standing and committing to represent AudioEye in the automotive landscape, we can focus more effort on ensuring our ability to implement and maintain accessibility on a much broader scale."

About AudioEye, Inc.

AudioEye is a technology company serving businesses committed to providing equal access to their digital content. Through patented technology, subject matter expertise and proprietary processes, AudioEye is transforming how the world experiences digital content. Leading with technology, AudioEye identifies and resolves issues of accessibility and enhances the user experience, making digital content more accessible and more usable for more people.

AudioEye's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "AEYE." The Company maintains offices in Tucson, Scottsdale, Atlanta and Washington D.C. For more information about AudioEye and its online accessibility solutions, please visit www.audioeye.com.

About Dealer.com

Dealer.com provides an integrated platform of Advertising, Website and Managed Services products which allow OEMs, dealer groups, retailers and agencies to leverage advanced digital technology and data to better engage and connect with their customers. The company practices a deep commitment to its culture of innovation, with a focus on health and wellness, making it one of the most desirable places to work, and a valuable partner for automotive retailers. Based in Burlington, Vermont, Dealer.com is a Cox Automotive brand. For more information, visit www.dealer.com.

