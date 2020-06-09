Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Alternext  >  AudioValley    ALAVY   BE0974334667

AUDIOVALLEY

(ALAVY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AudioValley: New International Major Business Success: Stingray Selects Targetspot to Lead Its Global Audio Ad Sales on Stingray Music

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 01:01am EDT

A booming audio digital market

Regulatory News:

AudioValley (Paris:ALAVY) (Brussels:ALAVY), an international specialist in BtoB digital audio solutions, (ISIN code: BE0974334667/Ticker: ALAVY) is very pleased to announce that Stingray (TSX: RAY. A; RAY. B), a leading music, media, and technology company, has selected Targetspot, a pioneer in the digital audio space, to monetize the global digital audio advertising across its Stingray Music services including the free, ad-supported TV audio channels (FAST) and the Stingray Music app. Through this partnership, advertisers and brands will be able to easily purchase Stingray audio inventory and connect with an ever-expanding audience of music aficionados.

According to a global survey conducted in March 2020 the coronavirus has had a direct impact on in-home media consumption around the world, with 35 percent having listened to more streaming services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This increase in audience translates into a golden opportunity for advertisers to connect to even more people who are in a receptive mindset.

Targetspot launched its business in 2007 and has since become a leading global audio sales house with offices throughout North America and Europe. The company owns and operates its own tech stack and serves more than a billion audio impressions monthly. Targetspot’s wide breadth of expertise is a perfect complement to Stingray’s music offering. The exclusive worldwide agreement gives Targetspot the mandate to monetize Stingray’s audio advertising space (70 million monthly active users) for two years.

Stingray offers a way to access premium music experiences at no extra cost via its Stingray Music app and through the introduction of free, ad-supported TV audio channels across leading OTT platforms including XUMO and LG. Together, Targetspot and Stingray are paving the way for tremendous gains in advertising opportunities.

"Targetspot is the ideal partner to support the ongoing growth and evolution of Stingray's global digital audio strategy," said Ryan Fuss, Senior Vice President, Advertising Solutions of Stingray. "Their shared belief in delivering premium audio advertising experiences to listeners was a key factor in awarding Targetspot our business. I am confident that their industry-leading technology and best-in-class global sales force will help differentiate our premium audio supply with advertisers. I am excited about this partnership and the future of our global advertising business."

"This partnership with Stingray is an important international development for us," said Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO and founder of AudioValley. "Like our company, Stingray operates in Canada, the United States and Europe. With our teams and our technology, we will allow Stingray to monetize its audio content."

NEXT EVENT

First-half 2020 revenue
Monday July 27, 2020 (after market close)

About Stingray
Montreal-based Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,200 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, more than 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 150 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 156 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com

About Targetspot
Targetspot, a division of AudioValley (Euronext Growth Paris - Brussels: ALAVY; BE0974334667), is the most advanced digital audio advertising platform. The company's broad and diversified offering allows publishers and advertisers to cast, play and sell their digital audio assets. As a pioneer in audio streaming, ad serving and programmatic advertising, Targetspot connects advertisers, publishers and listeners through proprietary technology and cross-device solutions. For more information: www.targetspot.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AUDIOVALLEY
01:01aAUDIOVALLEY :  New International Major Business Success: Stingray Selects Target..
BU
06/04AUDIOVALLEY : Partnership Between Targetspot and Sonos: the Conquest of the Cont..
BU
06/04PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN TARGETSPOT AND S : the conquest of the continental European ..
PU
05/28AUDIOVALLEY : Analyse financière MERODIS
PU
05/28AUDIOVALLEY : Start of the coverage by MERODIS with an estimated fair value per ..
BU
05/20AUDIOVALLEY : 2019 Annual Results: Robust Growth (+29.6%) and Improved Current O..
BU
05/20AUDIOVALLEY : 2019 annual results
PU
05/06AUDIOVALLEY : Targetspot Becomes TuneIn's Exclusive Advertising Platform in 5 Co..
BU
04/29AUDIOVALLEY : Targetspot and Sonos forge international partnership for the exclu..
PU
01/27AUDIOVALLEY : 4th quarter earnings
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 29,0 M 32,7 M 32,7 M
Net income 2019 -5,40 M -6,09 M -6,09 M
Net Debt 2019 16,7 M 18,8 M 18,8 M
P/E ratio 2019 -6,37x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 33,9 M 38,3 M 38,3 M
EV / Sales 2018
EV / Sales 2019 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 140
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart AUDIOVALLEY
Duration : Period :
AudioValley Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AUDIOVALLEY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 6,10 €
Last Close Price 3,95 €
Spread / Highest target 54,4%
Spread / Average Target 54,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 54,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alexandre Saboundjian Chairman & Managing Director
Sébastien Veldeman Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Francois Mauguit Chief Technology Officer
Camille Saboundjian Director
Xavier Faure Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AUDIOVALLEY-9.20%38
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED14.48%530 852
NETFLIX, INC.29.68%184 542
NASPERS LIMITED27.03%74 529
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.25.12%64 522
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A.23.22%34 268
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group