Notice on the update of questions of the agenda of the ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AUGA group, AB on 30 April 2019 by drafts of decisions and related information Attachments

Notice on the update of questions of the agenda of the ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AUGA group, AB on 30 April 2019 by drafts of decisions and related information

AUGA group, AB (code 126264360, address Konstitucijos ave. 21C, Vilnius, Company) updates the questions 1-4 of the agenda of the ordinary general meeting of shareholders of the Company on 30 April 2019 by drafts of decisions and related information.

Management comment

In 2018, audited revenues of AUGA group, AB and its subsidiaries (Group) were EUR 54.75 million (EUR 54.79 million revenues were reported in interim financial statements for 12 months period ended 31 December 2018, hereinafter unaudited data).

Audited net loss of the Group for year 2018 was EUR 5.98 million (unaudited net loss of EUR 6.26 million for year 2018 reported earlier).

Group's audited EBITDA for the year 2018 amounted to EUR 3.55 million (unaudited EBITDA of EUR 3.30 million for year 2018 reported earlier).

Draft decisions of the ordinary shareholders meeting of the Company regardingquestions 1-4 of the Agenda of the Meetingare the following:

Consolidated annual report of the Company for the year 2018 and Auditor's report

Taken for the information.

Approval of consolidated and separate annual financial statements of the Company for the year 2018

To approve consolidated and separate annual financial statements for the year 2018.

Approval of the profit (loss) allocation of the Company for the year 2018

To distribute the Company's profit in the total sum of EUR9,585,304available for appropriation, as follows:

No. Ratios Amount, Euros 1. Non-allocated profit (loss) of the previous year at the end of the financial year as of 31 December 2018 6,095,769 2. Net profit (loss) for the financial year 3,489,535 3. Profit (loss) for the reporting financial year not recognized in the profit and loss account - 4. Transfers from reserves - 5. Shareholders' contribution against losses - 6. Portion of the reserve of tangible fixed assets - 7. Profit (loss) for allocation (1+2+3+4+5+6) 9,585,304 8. Allocation of profit to compulsory reserve 185,000 9. Allocation of profit to reserve for granting of shares 667,000 10. Allocation of profit to other reserves - 11. Allocation of profit to dividends - 12. Allocation of profit to tantiems - 13. Non-allocated profit (loss) at the end of the reporting year carried forward to next financial year (7-8-9-10-11-12) 8,733,304

Appointment of the auditor to audit consolidated and separate financial statements of the Company for the year 2019 and approval of auditor's remuneration

To appointUAB 'PricewaterhouseCoopers'(code:111473315)as the Company's audit enterprise to perform the audit of the consolidated and separate financial statements for the 2019 financial year. To authorize the Company's general manager or any member of the Board to conclude the agreement for audit services, establishing the payment for services as agreed between the parties but in any case, not more than EUR 50,000 (fifty thousand) (VAT excluded) per year for the audit of the Company's consolidated and separate financial statements.

The draft decisions and related information on the question 7 of the agenda of the ordinary general meeting of shareholders and the general voting ballot will be provided separately but not later than 10 days prior to the general meeting date.

Attached:

Independent Auditor's Report, Consolidated Annual Report and Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31 December 2018; Confirmation of responsible persons.

