AUGEAN PLC

(AUG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/17 11:35:07 am
150 GBp   +7.53%
AUGEAN : South Landfill Option
PU
AUGEAN : HMRC Intended Penalty Notification
PU
AUGEAN : HMRC Assessment Notification
PU
Augean : South Landfill Option

10/18/2019 | 02:49am EDT

Augean plc

('Augean' or 'the Group')

Augean South Landfill Option

Augean, one of the UK's leading specialist waste management businesses, has acquired an option to purchase approximately 90 acres of land adjacent to its existing East Northants Resource Management Facility ('ENRMF') landfill site near Peterborough. This option is Augean's preferred choice following their investigation of a number of alternative solutions to provide long term key infrastructure, aligning with the national need for hazardous landfill and soil treatment in the South of England. With appropriate planning and permitting consent, the extension that has been optioned would prolong the life of the ENRMF site until the mid-2040s. ENRMF currently generates revenue of over £15m per annum and operating profit of over £8m.

- Ends -

Enquiries:

Augean plc

Jim Meredith, Executive Chairman

Mark Fryer, Group Finance Director

01937 844 980

N+1 Singer

Shaun Dobson

Peter Steel

0207 496 3000

Disclaimer

Augean plc published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 06:48:01 UTC
