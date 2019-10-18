Augean plc

('Augean' or 'the Group')

Augean South Landfill Option

Augean, one of the UK's leading specialist waste management businesses, has acquired an option to purchase approximately 90 acres of land adjacent to its existing East Northants Resource Management Facility ('ENRMF') landfill site near Peterborough. This option is Augean's preferred choice following their investigation of a number of alternative solutions to provide long term key infrastructure, aligning with the national need for hazardous landfill and soil treatment in the South of England. With appropriate planning and permitting consent, the extension that has been optioned would prolong the life of the ENRMF site until the mid-2040s. ENRMF currently generates revenue of over £15m per annum and operating profit of over £8m.

- Ends -

Enquiries: